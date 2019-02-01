Your browser does not support iframes.

Make no mistake: Amy Bockerstette belongs on the golf course. She’s the first player with Down syndrome to compete in the Arizona high school state tournament and the first to sign a letter of intent to play the sport in college.

At her debut tournament for Paradise Valley Community College last Sunday and Monday, she finished 13th in a field of 25, and second on her team.

And when she played the 16th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale with defending champion Gary Woodland this week, Bockerstette looked anything but out of place. Footage of her Wednesday outing quickly went viral, for good reason.

“I told her she was an inspiration to all of us and we can all learn from her,” Woodland said afterward (via Golf.com). “She was dealt with some serious issues and she’s overcome them and she is phenomenal. She was so sweet, she was so excited and happy and that’s something that we can all learn from. When things aren’t going our way we can definitely look back at her. And I told her she was a hero and to keep doing what she’s doing because we’re all going to be following her.”

After meeting Woodland and playing partner Matt Kuchar at the back tees, she laced up her own golf shoes, grabbed a driver and stepped up to the forward tee box 140 yards from the pin.

“We knew a 120-yard shot was a sweet spot for her,” her father Joe Bockerstette told the Arizona Republic. “So we gave her one of her top clubs. We had a good feeling that she’d hit a good tee shot.”

Instead, she ended up in the bunker on the near right-hand side of the green. As she walked the fairway at the course’s famous “stadium hole” — stands wrap nearly 360 degrees around it — fans greeted her with a mighty cheer.

“They love me,” she said. “Awesome.”

She pitched out of the bunker to within 8 feet of the cup. The cheers grew even louder. Woodland stepped behind her on the green as the two contemplated her par putt.

“What do you think? Going a little left?” asked Woodland. “Why don’t you go ahead and make that?”

“Okay,” she said. “I got this."

Her third shot was true from the moment it left her putter. Woodland threw his hands up in the air as it rolled in and gave Bockerstette a hug. Kuchar pumped his fist in the air from the other side of the green. As fans gave her a standing ovation, she blew kisses into the bleachers.

“You’re an inspiration to us, all right?” Woodland told her. “You’re our hero.”

Playing ⛳️ with @GaryWoodland and Matt Kuchar was amazing! I LOVED it. Thanks @joshweinfuss ! And thank you so much @PGATOUR @WMPhoenixOpen and @SOArizona for this exciting opportunity! https://t.co/X9HzAgn5Bi — Amy Bockerstette (@AmyGolfsNDances) January 30, 2019

Thank you for playing golf with me @GaryWoodland. It was so much fun! And thank you for an awesome day @PGATOUR @WMPhoenixOpen and @SOArizona I LOVED IT! https://t.co/KwMK6dXMEl — Amy Bockerstette (@AmyGolfsNDances) January 30, 2019

Bockerstette played golf through high school and made other celebrity tournament appearances as a representative of Special Olympics. She’s been on the course with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, then-Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

But when high school ended, her main teacher at Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix recommended she apply to Paradise Valley to continue her education, according to the Republic. After she was admitted, her father reached out to the golf coach to see if she could be involved with the team.

“We contacted the coach and said, ‘Is there a role she could play?’ And he said, ‘I think a scholarship would be good,'” Joe Bockerstette said. “We said, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘She can play. Let’s get her on the team. We’ll make this work. This is community college. This is what we do.’”

As high school graduation approached in the spring of 2018, friends around O’Connor took to saying, “It’s a good time to be Amy.”

She spoke to her senior class ahead of the ceremony and imparted 13 things she learned in high school:

Introducing yourself helps you make new friends. Most people say yes when you ask for help. Dancing is a great way to start the day. When something is hard, just breathe and believe. Hard work pays off. Anyone can be a leader. Being part of a team is awesome. Going to state together is even more awesome. Winning is about more than medals and trophies. Joking around and laughing makes life more fun. Find what you love and do your best. Our choices make us who we are. Anyone can made a difference. We are all different, with our own abilities, gifts and talents. By coming together, we make our school and the world a better place.

And this week, she learned something else: it doesn’t take a full swing with a pitching wedge to get out of the sand on TPC Scottsdale’s famous No. 16.

