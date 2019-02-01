

Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 73 points and is tied for third in the NHL in scoring. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau wore a sheepish smile as he analyzed the first half of his team’s season Friday morning — a first half filled with scoresheets flooded by the 25-year-old New Jersey native.

Gaudreau was careful not take credit for his career marks he’s likely to set this season, noting the changes implemented by new Flames Coach Bill Peters, as well as the acquisitions of Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm as key reasons for the Western Conference leaders' success.

The sixth-year player went on to discuss his comfort level with Calgary. But even with all the team-first talk, it’s hard to look past Gaudreau, or Johnny Hockey as he is widely known, with the Flames at 33-13-5 coming out of the NHL all-star break.

“He is going to be a top guy and he has definitely led our team,” said fellow left wing James Neal. “He’s been playing awesome and we are going to need him to continue that during the rest of this stretch and into the playoffs. He’s a great guy and a big part of our locker room.”

Before the break, Gaudreau led the team with 73 points on 29 goals and 44 assists. He was also tied for third in the league in scoring with the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, and behind only the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov and the Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen. Additionally, Gaudreau extended his point streak to 11 contests last month — the longest by a Calgary player since Kristian Huselius posted a 15-game run in 2007. Gaudreau also had six multi-point games in January.

“[I] did a good job the first 51 games, but know it’s a long season,” said Gaudreau. “Hopefully I can keep this thing going and end the season on the right note.”

Now in the backstretch of the year, the Flames are seen as a favorite in the West with Gaudreau, all 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds of him, finally starting to get the “recognition he deserves,” according to Neal. And while Gaudreau is aware both of multiple comparisons to Blackhawks star Patrick Kane — their similar vision, skills, and overall style of play — and some talk of his his being a Hart Trophy candidate, he would much rather let others do the talking for him.

“I think, you know, it’s hard for me to put in perspective of me being compared to him [Kane] because he is a player that when I was in college was at the top of the world to me,” said Gaudreau, who beat Kane in the puck control challenge during last weekend’s all-star festivities. “So personally it is cool to emulate my game after him and try to be the same player he is.”

And even if Gaudreau prefers to keep any potential accolades off his mind, the young U.S. star isn’t far from surpassing the career-best 81 points he recorded last season. Now he will look to lead the Flames to the playoffs, a year after they lost 17 of their final 24 games and missed the postseason for the seventh time in the last nine years.

“We got a lot of hockey in front of us,” Neal said. “This is the best time of the year. This is what you work all year for and I think it is going to be the most fun.”

