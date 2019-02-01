

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin won't play on Friday night. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

As the Washington Capitals practiced their power play on Friday morning, captain Alex Ovechkin wasn’t in his usual spot. He was instead kneeling at center ice, watching as winger T.J. Oshie hovered in the left faceoff circle. Ovechkin has fired one-timers from there for 214 straight games, and now his teammates have to play the rare game without him. Because Ovechkin skipped the All-Star Game after being voted by fans to be the Metropolitan Division captain, he has to serve a one-game suspension from the NHL.

“Ask Gary about it,” Ovechkin said Thursday, referencing NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “It’s his decision if you miss All-Star Game, you have to skip it. I just do what rules say. . . . It sucks, but nothing you can do.”

Friday’s game against the Calgary Flames will be just the 30th time Ovechkin has been out of the lineup in his career, and Washington is 13-14-2 the 29 other times he hasn’t played. Since the start of the 2014-15 season, he’s missed just four games, and the Capitals haven’t won any of them. With Washington on a seven-game losing streak, it has to face the second-highest scoring team in the league without the player who’s leading the league with 37 goals.

“He’s your captain for a reason,” forward Tom Wilson said. “He’s your leader, and he’s a big part of this team and has been for a very long time. The Caps without Ovi, there hasn’t been much of it.”

Coach Todd Reirden tabbed left wing Chandler Stephenson to take Ovechkin’s place on the top line beside Oshie and center Nicklas Backstrom. It’s not a move that makes much sense offensively — Stephenson has just five goals and five assists in 46 games — but that line is expected to be used in a shutdown role against the Flames’ top trio of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and center Sean Monahan, who have a combined 192 points.

Washington has struggled defensively of late, allowing 30 goals in the past five games, and the Capitals could approach this as they did Game 6 in the second round of the playoffs last year, when they were missing three top-six forwards. The team played a low-event hockey game, lulling the Pittsburgh Penguins into a low-scoring 2-1 overtime loss.

Washington will also have to be mindful whenever it’s on a power play; Calgary has scored an NHL-high 15 shorthanded goals this season. That will be an adjustment for Oshie in particular because he’s not used to being the high forward on the power play.

“There’s a little bit more responsibility being a guy in the back end to kind of cover for those three low guys,” Oshie said.

“Since I’ve been here, special teams has been really important for us, and obviously, [Ovechkin’s] a big part of why our power play is good,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “That is one noticeable difference when he’s not there — it has a different look to it and kind of changes everything for everybody. But having a guy that’s probably more likely to score than not score, one goal decides most NHL games, so that’s probably the difference right there.”

Ovechkin stayed on the ice late on Friday morning like any other healthy scratch does, getting a conditioning skate in long after those playing in the game returned to the dressing room.

“Right now every point is very important point,” Ovechkin said. “I’m pretty sure the guys gonna respond well and it’s gonna be nice game.”