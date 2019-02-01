

Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown, left, and JuJu Smith-Schuster have a discussion during a game in November. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went on ESPN Thursday and likened his squad to the Kardashians. If that rings a bell, it’s because another Pittsburgh player made the same comparison not very long ago, which says something about the state of the turmoil-plagued team.

Much of that turmoil can be blamed on running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, who have been the Steelers’ two best offensive players in the past but bookended this season with their absences. In Bell’s case, he never took the field amid a contract dispute that’s expected to conclude with him leaving in free agency this spring.

Brown played at his usual high level for most of the seasondespite some oddly frequent misfires from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before getting upset about something in the final week and skipping so many practices that he was benched for Pittsburgh’s season finale. Earlier in the season, Roethlisberger created his own stir by appearing to place much of the blame for a loss at Denver on Brown and rookie wide receiver James Washington.

The result of all the negative headlines and missing talent was a 9-6-1 season that left the Steelers agonizingly short of an expected playoff berth. Asked on ESPN’s “First Take” Thursday how Pittsburgh players intended to free themselves of that “drama” next season, Smith-Schuster replied, “I think everyone has to stop being divas.

“I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”

Those comments echoed ones offered just after the season ended by the Steelers’ Jesse James. “Ah man, we are — Kardashians,” the tight end said then. “I mean, we’re something.”

“We were in the front of the ticker on ESPN too much for just reasons that weren’t related to football and not for us playing great ball,” James added. “It was more distractions.”

More recently, Pittsburgh defensive lineman Cam Heyward said (via ESPN) that his team needs to “grow, put the petty stuff behind us.”

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward chimed in Thursday, telling Yahoo Sports, “The circus and the culture that has been provided now, that’s not the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We’re talking more about the Steelers off the field than on the field. That’s very unusual."

Brown has reportedly kept his distance from the Steelers since that final week, and in the meantime he has indicated an interest in defecting to the 49ers. He turned up Thursday at a Super Bowl-related event in Atlanta and told a reporter, “I just want to win."

In response to a question about where he preferred to do said winning, Brown replied, “Don’t matter where.”

Those comments would seem to do little to quell speculation that he might be traded, but team owner Dan Rooney has recently softened his stance after saying earlier this month that it was “hard to envision” Brown still being with the Steelers when training camp arrived.

On a conference call with fans last week (via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review), Rooney said of the possibility of mending fences with the seven-time Pro Bowler, “There are a lot of factors we have to take into account on it. We’d have to sit down with Antonio and understand where he is and make sure he understands where we are. There is some work to do before we figure that out.”

According to Smith-Schuster, the relationship between Brown and the Steelers “definitely can be fixed,” as he claimed on Wednesday (via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). “Obviously, the situation toward the end of the season where he didn’t finish the season because he had an injury — which is totally understandable,” Smith-Schuster said, appearing to refer to a knee injury cited by the Steelers for Brown’s absence before Coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged Brown’s benching.

Some reports at the time indicated that the root cause of Brown’s discontent might have been the fact that Smith-Schuster, who excelled in his second season, was voted by Steelers players as their MVP rather than Brown himself. Smith-Schuster has repeatedly indicated this week that he would like nothing more than to have all of Pittsburgh’s wayward stars back, though. In fact, he said Wednesday that he doesn’t think Brown is “going anywhere,” declaring, “I think he’s staying black and gold, and he’s going to finish out his career here.”

Asked on ESPN, after his “divas” comment, to identify the Steelers’ divas, Smith-Schuster showed poise beyond his 22 years by deftly sidestepping the question.

“Being in that locker room, I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “I know that I would never want to be a problem to any franchise.”

Read more from The Post:

Bill Belichick makes Tom Brady study punt coverages. It helps explain the Patriots’ reign.

NFLPA assembling ‘war chest’ for players with potential 2021 labor confrontation looming

Kristaps Porzingis trade had Knicks players as shocked as the rest of the NBA