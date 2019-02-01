

Julius Peppers records one of his 159.5 career sacks. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, who ranks fourth on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 159.5, announced his retirement Friday in an article published by the Players Tribune.

“Seventeen years is a long time to be playing this game,” the 39-year-old Peppers wrote. “It’s two careers for a lot of people. I’m thankful that I have been able to play so long and still be healthy. I’m not all banged up and beaten down. I still feel good.

“But as much as I would love to play forever, I know that I can’t. It’s gotta end at some point.”

The Panthers, for whom Peppers played 10 seasons, posted a video homage on Twitter:

Julius Peppers has something to say... pic.twitter.com/VKGjFmlWum — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 1, 2019

Taken by the Panthers with the second overall pick of the 2002 NFL draft out of North Carolina, where he also played basketball, Peppers was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. He helped lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl in his second season but never was able to make it back during his long career with Carolina, Chicago and Green Bay.

Only Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Kevin Greene finished with more career sacks than Peppers, and all of them have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peppers seems destined to join them when he becomes eligible, not only because of his ability to get to the quarterback but because of his durability: He played in 266 games of a possible 272, the sixth most for a defensive player in NFL history.

“Julius is one of the greatest to ever play the game of football,” Carolina Coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “To put up the numbers he did for as long as he did speaks to his incredible talent and commitment. He is a leader in the locker room and in the community.

“Getting to know him over the last two seasons has been tremendous because of the type of person he is. What he did for the people affected by Hurricane Florence, getting involved and bringing them hope, says a lot about who he is. I’m proud that I get to say that I was one of his coaches, and I think it’s fitting that he gets to end his career as a Carolina Panther.”

Peppers is the Panthers’ nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which will be presented Saturday in Atlanta. The North Carolina native started the Julius Peppers Hurricane Florence relief fund by donating $100,000 and encouraged his teammates and other NFL players to join in.

Peppers’s retirement means there is only one active player left from the 2002 draft: journeyman quarterback Josh McCown, who spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets but is now a free agent and is mulling his future, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

More Super Bowl coverage:

Super Bowl picks from both the human and animal kingdoms

How Deion Sanders and Prime Time helped transform Atlanta

St. Louis blues: This Super Bowl is no party in the city left behind

Rob Gronkowski has never acted his age, but nine NFL seasons have taken a toll

What makes Tony Romo so good? Let Bob Costas and Dick Vitale explain.

Bill Belichick makes Tom Brady study punt coverages. It helps explain the Patriots’ reign.