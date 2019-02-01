

Paloma Benach pitches to Harper Dunn during June 2016 practice. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Two D.C.-area ballplayers were among the 64 chosen to participate in the inaugural High School Girls Baseball Invitational, a four-day development camp jointly run by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball next month in Arlington, Tex. and featuring the top high school-age female baseball players in the country.

Paloma Benach of Wilson High and Joanie O’Connell of St. Stephens and St. Agnes were selected from more than 180 applicants to the program, which will run March 7-10 at the Texas Rangers’ Youth Academy and Globe Life Park, the Rangers’ home stadium.

Benach, a left-handed pitcher/first baseman, and O’Connell, an outfielder, are both 15-year-old freshmen who plan to play for their high school baseball teams this spring. Both were members of the DC Girls Baseball squad that won the 14-and-under national championship at the Baseball For All tournament last summer.

The High School Girls Baseball Invitational is one of several initiatives run by MLB and USA Baseball to foster the growth and development of female baseball players. The program will provide elite training, instruction and college-career guidance from former MLB players and USA Baseball women’s national team players.