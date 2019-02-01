

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) returned Thursday from a 17-game absence due to a groin strain. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James’s health wasn’t perfect, and neither was his play, but the Los Angeles Lakers forward’s timing couldn’t have been better.

The Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 123-120, in overtime on Thursday, prevailing in a critical crosstown rivalry game with playoff implications. James, playing for the first time since straining his groin on Christmas Day, finished with a team-high 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. After missing 17 games, James logged 40 minutes and delivered the go-ahead basket in overtime to help seal the win.

“I’m not there all the way physically and with my timing,” James said. “I’m 80 percent right now. But it felt good to be 80 and to be back on the floor.”

James’s evening began tentatively. During pregame warm-ups, he went through an extended stretching routine followed by acceleration and cutting drills to test his groin. In the first quarter, he generally looked for his teammates, tossing occasional behind-the-back passes as he tried to get into the flow. As the game unfolded, James never found the range on his jumper, making just one of his six three-point attempts. And there were moments when his typically precise control of the action eluded him, such as the closing seconds of regulation when he was stripped on a drive and lost the ball out of bounds.

By the end of the night, James was back in his familiar role at the center of the action, dipping his shoulder to drive hard into traffic, surveying the help defense to find the open man, and confidently moving his feet while defending ballhandlers. Down the stretch, James broke out his customary “silencer” celebration after hitting a jumper and then flexed after muscling home a crucial second-chance bucket.



LeBron James logged 40 minutes against the Clippers, coming up big in overtime by scoring or assisting on eight of the Lakers’ 11 points. (Harry How/Getty Images)

“After being out five weeks, I’m feeling it right now,” James said. “I wish I could click my shoes and be at home in my bed. The groin feels pretty good. It’s a little sore right now. I haven’t played in an NBA game in more than a month so I knew that was going to be a problem. I knew my wind wasn’t where I wanted it to be and my timing on my shots [was off]. I missed a couple layups I’m accustomed to making and I had a couple of turnovers that were out of character. I’ll gain my rhythm as the season goes.”

The Lakers went 6-11 without James, falling from the fourth seed to the ninth in the Western Conference. James, who has made the playoffs every year since 2005-06, described batting “negative moments” during the 36-day absence, which was the longest of his career.

To make matters worse, Lakers Coach Luke Walton was forced to juggle his lineups to accommodate additional injuries to Rajon Rondo, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. With that collection of ballhandlers and playmakers sidelined at various points, L.A.’s offensive efficiency dipped to 27th in the league during James’s absence. The Lakers also hit low points with embarrassing home losses to the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, two of the NBA’s worst teams.

“I didn’t come here to sit on the bench,” said James, who returned to full-contact practice earlier this week and was initially ruled out for the Clippers game before his status was upgraded on Thursday morning. “I love clothes. I love suits. But I didn’t come here to put on a suit every day, I came to put on a jersey and shorts and lead a team. That’s the frustrating part. Seeing your team struggle. You know how much you can help them and you can’t do anything in a suit and tie.”

James’s return helped the Lakers regain their confidence, their offensive flow and their late-game poise. Despite conceding a 9-1 run to the Clippers in the final three minutes of regulation, the Lakers won the overtime period 11-8, with James scoring or assisting on 8 of L.A.’s points.

“I wasn’t looking to play LeBron 40 minutes tonight, but that’s just the way the game played out,” Walton said. “There were a couple plays late, where he put that shoulder down and got a little more aggressive than he’d been getting in practice [this week]. He got where he wanted offensively. Defensively, he was down in his stance getting stops and rebounds. He looked fine to me. He looked healthy.”

While the Lakers (27-25) will be consumed by trade rumors in the run-up to the Feb. 7 deadline, given their lusty pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, they will also be juggling some immediate challenges. L.A. will play its next five games on the road, including high-profile showdowns against the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

To date, they’ve played 28 home games and 24 road games, an imbalance that will continue to catch up with them after the all-star break, when they must make a five-game road trip in mid-March with stops in Toronto and Milwaukee.

“We’ve got a tough, tough schedule ahead of us,” Walton said. “It’s been unfortunate with the injuries that we’ve had, but it’s gotten to that time now where we really have to turn up and learn from the adversity we’ve had as a group. We’re going to be tested.”

The silver lining for the Lakers is that they easily could have fallen further in the West’s tightly packed standings. L.A. is just 1.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 11th seed. Thursday’s win will also make it easier for them to leapfrog the Clippers (28-24) to officially return to the West’s playoff picture.

With 30 games left, James still has plenty of time to make up ground in the standings. L.A. is only 3½ games out of the West’s fifth seed, but realistically the team’s goal should be to get to seventh. Doing so would likely allow the Lakers to avoid the Warriors in the first round, thereby maximizing their chances to win their first playoff series since 2012.

“If we play like we did tonight and we continue to get healthy and I continue to get back into a groove,” James said, “we’ll put ourselves in position to compete a postseason spot, for sure. That’s what we’re here for. That’s what I’m here for.”

