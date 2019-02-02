

Champ Bailey was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Champ Bailey, the quiet but highly proficient cornerback who began his NFL career with the Washington Redskins before being involved in one of the biggest trades in league history, took his place Saturday among the sport’s all-time greats Saturday.

Bailey was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of a eight-member class that also included tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Ed Reed.

The other inductees chosen Saturday, on the eve of Super Bowl LIII, were Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt and Johnny Robinson.

Enshrinement ceremonies will be held in August in Canton, Ohio. Voting was conducted at the Super Bowl media center by the close to four dozen media members who serve as Hall of Fame selectors.

Bailey, Gonzalez and Reed were elected in their first year of Hall of Fame eligibility. Gonzalez and Reed were regarded as virtually automatic selections. Bailey was not thought to be quite in that no-doubt-about-it category, but he was considered a likely choice.

Bailey was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time all-pro choice in 15 seasons for the Redskins and Denver Broncos between 1999 and 2013. Bailey was named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2000s. He was confident but soft-spoken and reserved, not the boastful sort of cornerback inclined to make loud proclamations about his proclivity for blanketing the league’s diva wide receivers. But he got the job done with efficiency and great regularity. Bailey had 52 career interceptions, including 18 over a two-season span for the Broncos in 2005 and 2006.

He was a first-round draft pick by the Redskins in 1999, chosen by Charley Casserly in his final draft before being forced to resign as the team’s general manager by new owner Daniel Snyder. Bailey helped the Redskins to an NFC East title in the 1999 season and had a three-interception game as a rookie while rapidly establishing himself as one the league’s top cover cornerbacks. But a contentious set of contract negotiations led the Redskins to trade Bailey and a second-round draft pick to the Broncos in 2004 for running back Clinton Portis in a rare star-for-star deal.

Bailey went on to start two AFC title games and a Super Bowl for the Broncos. Portis became the centerpiece of the Redskins’ running game in Joe Gibbs’s second go-round as the team’s coach and beyond. Debate has continued, fiercely at times, as to which team won the trade. Bailey’s supporters in that argument now can cite a gold jacket.

Reed was one of NFL’s greatest-ever safeties and one of its top defenders, regardless of position, while with the Baltimore Ravens in the early 2000s. He led the NFL in interceptions three times. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls. He and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Troy Polamalu redefined how the safety position was played.

Gonzalez played 17 seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons between 1997 and 2013 and became a prototype of the sport’s superb pass-catching tight ends. He was big and athletic and presented a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

His 1,325 career catches are first among tight ends and second overall, behind only Jerry Rice. Gonzalez reached 14 Pro Bowls and had at least one catch in 211 straight games.

