

Wisconsin's Ethan Happ drives for two of his 18 points Friday, splitting the Maryland defense of Ricky Lindo Jr., left, and Eric Ayala at the Kohl Center on February 01, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Two of Maryland’s most important players — Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith — went to the bench with foul trouble early in the second half. But that’s not when the Terrapins let the game spiral into Wisconsin’s favor.

Their two big men were back on the floor — with three fouls each — during the crucial stretch late in the second half when the Badgers took off on a 12-1 run. The run started with just under five minutes remaining and Maryland up by one. By the time it ended, Wisconsin turned a close game into a double-digit lead en route to a 69-61 win, ending Maryland’s bid for its first road victory over a ranked team under Mark Turgeon.

No. 21 Maryland (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) made just three of its seven shots over the final five minutes. Two of those came when Wisconsin had effectively sealed the game. No. 24 Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) made four straight field goals — including a pair of three-pointers from Aleem Ford — during that run.

“As a team, they got hot,” Fernando said. “When the team is playing with a home crowd, you can never allow them to get hot.”

The Badgers didn’t take their first lead since early in the game until there was a little more than six minutes remaining. Then, right before the official under-four minute timeout, Ford hit one of his three-pointers, Ethan Happ made a layup to extend Wisconsin’s lead to four, and Maryland’s collapse had begun.

When these two teams played earlier in the season, the Terps also struggled late, nearly allowing their 21-point lead to go to waste in College Park. But Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a late three to help seal the win for Maryland in that game. Since losing to Maryland, Wisconsin has won five straight, with all except Friday’s by double digits, including a 64-54 win over then-undefeated Michigan.

“They just made a lot of tough shots,” freshman Eric Ayala said of Friday’s game. “It kind of reminded me of last game. But we pulled away last game.”

Just after a timeout with 7:34 to go in the second half, Wisconsin’s Brad Davidson three-pointer cut Maryland’s lead to one. Ayala called that play a “momentum-changer for them.”

Out of desperation, Maryland tried playing zone defense at times in the second half, but the Terps made some mistakes — Ayala said the team hasn’t practiced zone defense much — and Wisconsin continued to make shots.

Ayala started the game hot, hitting his first five shots, three of which came from deep. By halftime, the freshman had a team-high 13 points — more than he scored by the end of each of the team’s last five games.

Ayala’s teammates also started the game with accuracy from three. The Terps shot 6-for-10 from behind the arc, with the others coming from Darryl Morsell, Cowan and Aaron Wiggins. In the second half, Ayala ended Wisconsin’s 7-0 run and Maryland’s four-minute scoring drought with a three. Ayala finished the game with 18 points, his second highest total of the season. Maryland finished the night shooting just 3-for-8 from the foul line.

Happ recorded a triple-double against Northwestern (13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) a week ago, and against the Terps he had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. While he avoided foul trouble, Maryland’s bigs could not.

“They’re really hard to guard,” Turgeon said. “When Happ’s playing like that, they’re really hard.”

And during stretches in the second half, Maryland had to try to guard Happ without their best big men. Fernando (13 points) picked up his third foul fewer than three minutes into the second half. Six seconds later, Smith (five points) committed his third foul, too, sending the Terps’ two best big men to the bench when Maryland had a three-point lead, which Wisconsin trimmed to one when Happ made both of his free throws.

Turgeon said before the game that keeping Fernando out of foul trouble was a priority in this matchup.

Before Friday’s game, Turgeon called the January game against Wisconsin “probably our best win” of the season. That’s the only win Maryland had this year against a team ranked in the top 25. (The wins over Indiana and Nebraska came when those teams were ranked, but both have since fallen out of the top 25.)

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin’s forward who scored 18 points when his team played Maryland earlier in the year, fouled out with 3:25 after a scoreless night.

Maryland went to the locker room up five but lacking momentum — the Badgers' Brevin Pritzl made a three at the buzzer to trim Wisconsin’s margin to 36-31 at intermission. Wisconsin then scored to open the second half and had tied the game by the 16:11 mark.

For the Terps, this game marked the start of a five-game stretch that includes four road contests. Before Friday’s game, Maryland had just played three of the past four away from Xfinity Center.

