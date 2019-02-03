

Kenny Williams defends the shot of Louisville guard Christen Cunningham on Saturday. North Carolina beat Louisville, 79-69. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE — Some days remind us that college coaches are not enviable and that even their salaries can seem almost justifiable rather than some throbbing symptom of national lunacy.

Such a day just hit that unlikely darling of the college basketball regular season, Louisville, just before it traveled for its date in the Blacksburg theater on Monday night. The Cardinals woke up Saturday having blasted North Carolina at North Carolina three weeks prior, having won six in a row, having crested at No. 15 in the Associated Press top 25 and having defied the preseason ACC media poll that harrumphed them into an imaginary 11th place.

They had done all that even though the October snub had more merit than most future bets, what with Louisville’s program disfigured by the FBI full-court press of September 2017, to the point that the ousted coach (Rick Pitino) has been coaching in Greece (which actually is enviable) and the top recruit of 2017 (Brian Bowen) has been playing in Sydney (which, come to think of it, also is enviable). Chris Mack, a serious sort last seen overseeing his ninth Xavier team to a No. 1 seeding and a shaky second-round tournament exit in March 2018, had come down Interstate 71 to take over.

Come Saturday morning, Mack looked like the possible coach of the year and then come Saturday evening, Mack looked flummoxed. As Keith Jackson once put it while overlooking a gridiron, Who would ever want to be a coach?

No. 9 North Carolina had come to town. Louisville, whose crowds had hovered right around 15,000 mostly, went big for 19,985. The scoreboard video screen showed the family of the late Louisvillian Muhammad Ali in the stands, and the crowd cheered. In an inspired turn of thinking, the organizers had the public address system greet each timeout by playing a recording of the boxing bells that indicate it’s time again to fight. Soon enough the crowd got miffed at the refs. It was everything you’d want.

Then Louisville trailed by 19 and lost by 10 all while, according to Mack, lacking the one element its plucky yet limited roster cannot afford to lack: effort.

So Mack wound up saying this: “We didn’t come out with much life.” And this: “I thought they won damn near every 50-50 ball late in the game.” And also: “Well, there’s no doubt Carolina played harder than us, which again, as a coach, is really disappointing.”

He said this of Steven Enoch, the 6-foot-10 transfer from Connecticut who soared to 17 points and 11 rebounds three weeks prior at Chapel Hill and thudded to zero and four Saturday: “I don’t think Steve worked as hard as he could have.” And in summary: “But, our effort and toughness early on, for whatever reason, was missing. That’s why I’m disappointed for our fans. They were all excited about the game. And we no-showed in those areas. And that hasn’t been a sign of our team.”

So: “I’m going to be honest, guys. I’m at a loss right now.”

Even when accounting for revenge and Carolina pride and previous humiliation, it didn’t figure.



“We didn’t come out with much life," Louisville Coach Chris Mack said Saturday. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville had worked its way all the way to 16-5 before Saturday. It has an on-court quarterback who qualifies as downright lovable, Christen Cunningham, a habitual maker of prudent decisions who grew up in Georgetown, Ky., where most people pull for Kentucky and against Louisville, then played at three seasons at Samford for Coach Scott Padgett, formerly a habitual maker of prudent decisions while playing for Kentucky (1994-99). It has three guys averaging 10 points or better (led by Jordan Nwora’s 18), six guys averaging six points or better and four guys averaging five rebounds or better.

Now it seems possibly teeter-bound because it must take that Carolina-blue bruise and go through this: at No. 12 Virginia Tech, at No. 25 Florida State, home for No. 2 Duke, at Syracuse, home for No. 3 Virginia. In a scheduling cruelty, the last one in that sequence will serve as but the first of two matches with Virginia.

Maybe it will help to tote that dud of Saturday along that trail of February. The history of this and many sports has shown that duds can prove useful. Recent history has shown that a dud proved useful for North Carolina. How in the world is this possible: North Carolina out-rebounded Louisville 49-32 at Louisville after Louisville out-rebounded North Carolina 40-31 at North Carolina. Second-chance points on Saturday went to North Carolina, 18-3. Louisville’s first-half offensive rebounds totaled zero.

“I think it was effort,” North Carolina Coach Roy Williams said.

At the locker of North Carolina senior Kenny Williams, there was a discussion about the value of a dud, specifically the dud of Jan. 12 which, at 83-62, became the worst home loss of Roy Williams’s 16 seasons at North Carolina. All parties stopped just shy of saying coaches ought to schedule duds from time to time, because they can help a coach get attention in the bleak plight of his well-compensated yet miserable existence.

“Yeah, I mean, we used that game ever since,” Williams said. “You know, that game was just bad all around, from our preparation to execution in the game. So we’ve used that in every game (since) and we aren’t allowing ourselves to get back to that, in every aspect.”

Now, heading into a home game with North Carolina State, which will hope to surpass the 24 points it loosed upon Virginia Tech in an entire game Saturday, the Tar Heels (17-4, 7-1 ACC) have carried their well-remembered dud through five consecutive wins. Kenny Williams said of the dud, “You never want that to be the reason why, but it happens sometimes.” He concluded, “We saw the real North Carolina today.”

But somewhere in the midst of all his candid, helpful answers, he said something that could almost make one laugh aloud, maybe even at the expense of a coach. He said, “We’re trying more.”

