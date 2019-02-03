

D.C. United rookie Donovan Pines played three years at the University of Maryland and won an NCAA championship in December. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With his free time here at D.C. United training camp, Donovan Pines has engaged in some light reading.

“I can’t remember what the book’s called,” the 20-year-old said, “but it has a basic understanding of all of the prokaryotes, which are single-cell organisms and things in that spectrum, and builds right up to community species and ecology.”

Wait, what?

A little later, Pines relays the title: “The Biology Book: From the Origin of Life to Epigenetics, 250 Milestones in the History of Biology."

Not exactly beach reading.

Pines is no longer a college student, having left Maryland last month after three seasons and an NCAA championship to sign a homegrown contract with United. He is now a dedicated student of the game, learning to remain composed with the ball when under duress and how to best apply a height (6 feet 5) that’s unusual in soccer.

His thirst for knowledge, however, has not subsided.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” he said. “I want to keep learning — learn the ways of the center back and get better each day but also try to be well-rounded in life and soccer.”

Pines is from Clarksville, Md., in Howard County. His father Darryll is the dean of Maryland’s engineering school. Donovan Pines was a biology major who someday hopes to eradicate chytrid fungus, which has devastated amphibian populations around the world, most notably frogs.

Win head balls and save Kermit.

For now, Pines will take a sabbatical from studies to concentrate on his rookie season, which could include playing time with both the first team and Loudoun United, the organization’s new second-division squad in Leesburg.

“I need to get my feet grounded and focus on soccer,” he said. At some point, though, he plans to resume classes to “keep me on the right track and my mind always working because I care about academics and getting my degree.”

It’s not unusual for players to study part-time: United defender Jalen Robinson, who had left Wake Forest in 2014 after two seasons, earned a degree from UMBC this winter.

Pines is about two semesters from earning his degree. Although he has withdrawn from school, schooling remains part of him. Reading that biology book while on assignment here — among teammates and beach-going vacationers — is not required; it’s for fun.

“I like to stay attentive, so I will read,” he said.

In fairness, it’s not all heavy stuff: He also brought comic books and, for additional relaxation, plays “Super Smash Bros.”

Soccer is the priority, but knowing how important academics are to Pines, United Coach Ben Olsen excused him from an indoor workout two weeks ago in the D.C. area so he could take exams in College Park.

“It’s a hard thing to go back to school once you turn pro,” Olsen said.

Olsen, 41, knows all too well. He left the University of Virginia after three seasons and completed two academic years and, although he subsequently took classes at American University, he never earned a degree.

“I’m on the 40-year plan,” he said. “I am getting a different type of education.”

While he nurtures his mind, Pines continues making strides on the field. He was the defensive anchor of Maryland’s improbable run through the NCAA tournament, an achievement that helped nudge him toward turning pro.

If the Terrapins had not won the title, he said, he would have still taken a hard look at leaving school early.

United held his MLS rights because he had been a member of the organization’s youth academy, but Pines also considered exploring opportunities in Britain. Just before signing with United, he canceled workouts with at least one club abroad.

Queens Park Rangers, Everton and Celtic, he now says, were the possible options. He is eligible for a British passport — which greatly eases the pathway to a work permit for a young non-EU player — through his paternal grandmother, who was from Liverpool.

His goal since he was 11 or 12 has been to play for Liverpool and “make her proud.”

Pines idolizes Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, a 6-4 center back. A few summers ago, while playing for United’s under-23 squad, Pines faced van Dijk when the Dutchman was employed by a Southampton side on a U.S. tour.

Pines’s other role model is Eddie Pope, a center back who starred for United from 1996 until 2002 and played in three World Cups. Pope is now an agent for Octagon, which claims Pines as a client.

“When I looked to agents, I thought, ‘Who can I really relate to and talk to about the game?’ Oh, Eddie Pope,” Pines said. “I will probably call him once a week and ask for advice, how to play faster, stay composed with the ball, get out of tough areas. It’s cool to have him at my disposal.”

And while his soccer education accelerates, Pines will continue learning in other ways.

“He is a very bright kid,” Olsen said. “He has done a good job managing soccer and education.”