

A fan allegedly tried to distract Tom Brady with a laser at Arrowhead.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A fan who shone a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship game will face charges and has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium for life, ESPN reported.

Officials used videotape and eyewitnesses to locate the person who aimed the light at Brady, after KMBC’s William Joy aired footage of a green dot zeroing in on Brady’s face and shoulders. The incident occurred late in the game, won in overtime by the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited sources who said that Jackson County prosecutors would charge the fan soon, however spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office told KMBC that no charges had been filed as of Sunday.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

Lasers are prohibited at NFL games and can damage retinas. Because of that, a Chiefs source told Schefter that the team was pushing for “the harshest penalty possible” rather than just disorderly conduct.

At least two instances occurred on the Patriots' go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter of their 31-27 win, including a critical 25-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Read more from The Post:

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots fans swarm Atlanta to watch Tom Brady take on the Rams

Trump tells Margaret Brennan he ‘would have a hard time’ letting his son Barron play football

Super Bowl LIII prop bets: print this sheet and play along