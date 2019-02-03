

Howard Coach Kevin Nickelberry. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

\Howard and Norfolk State engaged in a heated and chippy 40 minutes of basketball Saturday at Burr Gymnasium in the District. When the final buzzer sounded, tempers boiled over at the handshake line, creating a chaotic scene of players having to be restrained from going at each other and Bison Coach Kevin Nickelberry being held back from a Spartans player.

Ultimately, Norfolk State’s 80-78 win will be remembered more for campus police breaking up the scene than for the Spartans' 22-point comeback over their MEAC rival.

After Howard let a 22 pts lead slip away, coaches and players from Howard and Norfolk State engage in a heated brawl pic.twitter.com/RDSpfYNufT — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) February 2, 2019

In the aftermath, Howard released a statement addressing the incident.

“The altercation at the end of the game was unfortunate. Physical altercations or any form of unsportsmanlike conduct is not reflective of our values at Howard. We will review the tape, as well as forward a copy to the conference office, to determine what disciplinary actions need to be taken.”

The game had an edge from the start, with players jawing at each other and getting physical, often after the whistle. Play turned even more physical in the second half, with Bison freshman Akuwovo Ogheneyole getting ejected after receiving his second technical foul with 5:14 remaining in regulation. Ogheneyole’s technical came as he and Norfolk State’s Jordan Butler tried to keep a fragile peace with officials struggling to maintain control of proceedings.

The Spartans completed their comeback, improving to 13-10 overall and 8-0 in the MEAC. Howard fell to 10-13, 4-4. As the teams went to the traditional handshake line, however, things went from chippy to ugly.

An on-court brawl broke out Saturday after Norfolk State’s 80-78 win at Howard in Washington. pic.twitter.com/RkSoJMWAWS — David Hall (@DavidHallVP) February 2, 2019

While it was unclear how the melee started, by its end players were holding each other back, fans had streamed onto the court, concessions were being tossed from the stands and Nickelberry, the Bison coach, was captured on video being restrained from going after Norfolk State guard Nic Thomas.

The Bison and Spartans were ultimately ushered into separate hallways as Howard police established order. The stadium PA announcer then asked fans to leave the premises, a request that mostly fell on deaf ears. The crowd later erupted with an enormous cheer when Howard returned to the court.

Javicia Cole, mother of Howard sophomore R.J Cole, found her way onto the Burr floor during the incident.

“[Norfolk State] started talking and shoving,” Cole said. “What got me involved was when the [Norfolk State] coach started saying stuff to my son! That’s a no go. He’s a grown man, take your two-point win and go home.”

The two teams will meet again March 7, at Norfolk State.