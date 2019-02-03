

The Patriots and Rams kick off Sunday evening. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Essential information

TV: CBS’s football-related coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. The official Super Bowl pregame show starts at 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes will handle the Spanish-language broadcast.

Broadcast crew: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines.

Online: The game will be streamed free online at CBSSports.com or via the CBS Sports app. The game also will be available via the CBS All Access subscription streaming service. New subscribers get a one-week free trial, which means anyone who signs up this week can stream the game on Sunday and cancel before a payment is required. For anyone with a smartphone or tablet, the game will be available free via the NFL Mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app.

Odds: As of Sunday morning, the Patriots were 2½-point favorites and the over-under total had dipped to 56, still near the highest ever total for the game (57 in both Super Bowl LI between the Falcons and Patriots in 2017 and Super Bowl XLIV between the Saints and Colts in 2010). The final score has gone over the total in six of the past eight Super Bowls. New England has been the favorite in six of its eight Super Bowl appearances with Belichick and Brady but has covered the spread in just one of those games (against the Falcons in 2017).

National anthem: Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem.

Halftime show: The show will be headlined by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Pregame breakdown

Here we go again. The New England Patriots are about to play in their ninth Super Bowl in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, so you’re forgiven if you’re a little ho-hum about Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

But pause a moment to appreciate history, please. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted this week, Tom Brady would become the first player in NFL history to claim six Super Bowl titles with a win over the Rams. Belichick would equal two NFL legends, George Halas and Curly Lambeau, with six NFL titles. And the Patriots would equal the Steelers' mark of six Super Bowl wins.

After Sunday, the Belichick-Brady Patriots will have played in 17 percent of all Super Bowls, which converts to 19 World Series appearances or 12 NBA Finals appearances (hi, Bill Russell). They are playing in the Super Bowl for the third straight time, and fourth time in five seasons. To hear Brady tell it, they’re always playing in a Roman numeraled game because “losing sucks, [so] you show up and you try to win and that’s the way it goes.”

The words might be bland, but Super Bowls involving Belichick and Brady have been anything but. Four of their appearances were decided by three points, two by four points, one by six and one (last year’s loss to Philadelphia) by eight. That means all eight games have been decided by one score, something that has happened in only 12 of the other 44 Super Bowls.

For the average schlub, the difference between a Super Bowl record of 6-3 or 5-4 might be trivial, but Belichick and Brady, who has made “we’re still here” into his mantra, have never met a chip they didn’t examine closely before placing it squarely on their shoulders. If they needed extra motivation heading into Super Bowl LIII (spoiler: they do not), that is a powerful one. So is the desire to avoid losing two Super Bowls in 365 days. For the Los Angeles Rams, we’ll find out if Coach Sean McVay, at 33 the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history, is as smart as he has seemed in two seasons in charge.

One are to watch is each team’s offensive line. Against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL, the Patriots have given Brady the kind of protection he missed earlier in the season and, if there’s one thing we know about Brady, it’s that his effectiveness depends largely on being protected. Neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor the Los Angeles Chargers managed a sack of Brady in the playoffs. The Rams line has done a similarly good job protecting quarterback Jared Goff and opening up holes for the running game. These teams have had their offensive lines intact for the longest time of any two teams this season.

Aaron Donald's average time to sack (3.60 seconds) is fastest in the NFL among players with at least 5 sacks this season.#RamsHouse | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/682i6hLh3t — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2019

The Patriots have rushed for 331 yards and eight touchdowns in the postseason; the Rams have 350 yards and four TDs. As for time of possession, the Patriots have a slim edge: 41:09 to 40:16.

Tom Brady has been at his best this season when targeting the intermediate part of the field (10-19 air yards), completing 64.0% of passes, 4th-best among qualified QB.#GoPats | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/d5BBEzjEgg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2019

“To me, the key for the Rams will be, can we keep this a one-score game early? Keep it right in there,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who lost to both teams this season, told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “Can the Rams secondary make Brady double-clutch a few times and allow [Aaron] Donald and [Ndamukong] Suh to shake loose and cause a sack fumble? But remember, Brady hasn’t been sacked this postseason.

“Both teams play a ton of man coverage, so it’s going to be: Who can win the one-on-one matchups, and who can make the accurate throws. If Jared Goff is as accurate as he’s been — he’s been throwing the stew out of it — and if they can draw some things up to shake loose from what is a pretty salty secondary — [Stephon] Gilmore, Devin and Jason McCourty, Patrick Chung — then the Rams will score some points.”

“If Brady is a little off and Goff is rolling, look out. And if it’s the other way around, then really look out.”

Because he’s Romostroamus, we’ll let CBS’s Tony Romo have the last word on the final score. “I’m going to go 28-24 and I think that 24 has the ball at the end and they don’t score.”

If only he’d said which team will have 28.

