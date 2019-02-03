NEW YORK — A few weeks before the Super Bowl, CBS hosted an event inside Studio 43 at its Manhattan headquarters to hype its coverage of the big game. Jim Nantz, the announcer who will call the game’s action, stood at a lectern and waxed fondly about his three-plus decades at the network.

“This is where I started my career, this studio,” Nantz said. “Monday will mark 33 years and 4 months. That’s one-third of a century I’ve been a part of CBS.”

Nantz, 59, has an old-money, clubby feel to him. He speaks in a smooth baritone that evokes leather couches, thick steaks and full-bodied Cabernet. He wore a dark Vineyard Vines quarter-zip sweater, which one imagines is part of his signature line with the company.

When Nantz finally got around to introducing his broadcast partner more than a few minutes later, he did not skimp on the superlatives. “Tony is going to be the best for a long, long time,” Nantz said.

[What makes Tony Romo so good? Let Bob Costas and Dick Vitale explain.]

From the front row, up stepped Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. He wore a white shirt (open at the neck), white pocket square (tucked into a patterned jacket), white sneakers and pants high enough to reveal sockless ankles.

Romo, 38, looked like he could walk onto a movie set tomorrow and play the heartthrob in a B-list rom-com (think anything with a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds). At the very least, Romo would be a formidable contestant on “The Bachelor.”

"I had no idea what this day was, I just showed up,” Romo said, flashing an aw-shucks grin. “What are we doing?”

Only a sports fan who has been living under a rock the past several months will have missed the Romo phenomenon sweeping the nation ahead of the Super Bowl. He is the quarterback turned analyst who predicts plays, has all the fun and leaps tall buildings in a single bound.

(This very newspaper, for instance, has devoted plenty of pixels to Romo — here, here, here, here and here — but you, the reading public, continue to vote with your clicks for more and so here we are.)

To fully grasp Romo’s rise, it helps to understand his relationship with Nantz, the seasoned veteran who helped ease the transition from the field straight to the top broadcasting team at CBS. The two speak about each other in gushing, if a bit treacly, terms.

“I’ve worked with him as a teammate since Day 1, and as a friend,” said Nantz.

“He’s one of my best friends in the world,” said Romo.

A few years ago, back when Romo was still a quarterback in Dallas, Nantz’s friend and longtime NBC broadcaster Al Michaels asked him — over a round of golf, naturally — which current NFL player would make the best analyst. In Nantz’s telling, Michaels told him he had a guy in mind, someone who was going to be a legend. Nantz said he had someone, too.

[Sally Jenkins: Tony Romo, at ease in broadcast booth, tells us how hard being an NFL quarterback is]

“He’s going to turn it upside down,” Nantz recalled telling Michaels, who countered that his guy would do the same.

Eventually Nantz divulged his pick: Romo.

“That’s my guy, too!” Michaels replied.

When Nantz relayed the story inside Studio 43 in front of an audience of reporters, he looked like he might burst with pride.

He got to know his future broadcasting partner when Romo was still quarterbacking the Cowboys. Nantz called the occasional Cowboys game but took a shine to Romo beyond that, inviting him to golf tournaments near Dallas and his home in Pebble Beach, Calif. Romo also was a guest of his at a couple of Final Fours.

The first time they practiced calling a game together in spring 2017, Nantz thought that by the fourth quarter of the rehearsal Romo was good enough to be on air.

“We had a chemistry and a bond going into this thing that was helpful,” Nantz said.

Now the pair says they hang out plenty away from the football field. Despite the age difference, each has a young family. Nantz has two kids, four and two; Romo has three, a one-, four- and six-year-old. The four-year-olds were born four days apart.

“Our wives are close; the kids have played together,” Nantz said.

“He’s a guy’s guy, but he’s also good-hearted,” Romo said. “It would be a lot more challenging if I didn’t really enjoy the other person, if Jim wasn’t so great.”

[The non-football fan’s guide to enjoying the Super Bowl]

Before Romo, Nantz’s most high-profile partners were a generation older than him. He called college basketball with Billy Packer and golf with Ken Venturi. He was the junior guy learning from established stars of the industry.

“I think about how good those partners in the past were to me,” said Nantz. “I tried to be everything and more in regard to Tony.”

Romo’s arrival has helped Nantz, too. He sounds lighter in the booth and a bit less stuffy. When Romo goes on a string of predicting plays, for instance, Nantz marvels, but manages to not overplay it. Or when Romo squeaks excitedly, “Oooh, Jim, here we go,” during a telecast, Nantz almost by osmosis feels more fun.

When Romo was asked to describe the pair’s dynamic, he thought for a moment and offered the movie “Tommy Boy.” That would be the slapstick comedy where Chris Farley and David Spade team up as salesmen to help save an auto parts company. Farley is the rambunctious newbie, Spade the straight man.

“Yeah,” Romo said. “I think that’s about right.”

