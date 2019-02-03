

Gonzaga swimming celebrating its ninth consecutive win at the WMPSSDL championships. (Madeline Rundlett/Washington, D.C.)

When the final scores were announced, the Gonzaga swim team let out victorious yell as the Eagles jumped back into the pool at the Fairland Aquatic Center — coaching staff included. It’s a tradition for which they have several years of practice.

Gonzaga won its ninth consecutive Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League (WMPSSDL) title Saturday night in Laurel, finishing with 463 points to easily outdistance Georgetown Prep (336) and Good Counsel (211).

In the girls' competition, Holton-Arms made a statement in its first race of the afternoon, with its 200-yard medley relay team posting a meet record of 1:45.85, and the Panthers cruised from there, piling up 516 points to capture its third straight WMPSSDL title. Bishop O’Connell (240) was a distant second, followed Good Counsel (235).

Nearing a decade of dominance at the boys' meet, the Eagles have built their legacy on having a winning culture.

“It’s something that keeps us motivated,” Coach Patrick Maloney said. “It creates a culture where we want to make sure we’re as invested as they were the year before, if not more.”

Gonzaga’s intentions were clear from the start — the Eagles swam like it was their title to lose, and they weren’t keen on giving it up.

The Little Hoyas stayed close for a while, the teams trading top finishes at the start of the meet with Georgetown Prep’s Brett Feyerick winning the 100-yard backstroke (49.56 seconds), followed by Gonzaga’s Ryan Catron and J.T. Ewing claiming wins, Catron in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:52.70.

“Seeing all these kids having so much fun, everyone’s swimming fast and everyone wants to be a part of it,” Catron said. “It inspires more kids to want to come to Gonzaga.”

Whenever a Gonzaga swimmer entered the pool, a crowd of supportive teammates followed on the pool deck. Jostling for prime real estate, a throng of Eagles bent over the water to wave arms and shout words of encouragement.

As Hayes Goetcheus made his final turn in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the air buzzed with energy from the Gonzaga swimmers. The cheers hit a crescendo as Goetcheus touched the wall at 1:25.63 to seal a first-place finish for the Eagles.

Part of what makes Gonzaga such a formidable team is its depth, according to Maloney. The Eagles' starting lineup of swimmers included three freshmen.

For the Holton-Arms girls, Coach Graham Westerberg said it was his team’s ability to respond to challenges that made the difference.

“There’s a lot of history here, and it’s fun to continue to be a part of that,” Westerberg said.

In Thursday’s diving competition at UDC, Flint Hill junior Oliver Mills won the boys' 1-meter event with a score of 458.15, while Stone Ridge’s Genevieve Thibodeau won the girls' event with a score of 435.70.