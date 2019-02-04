

Former Baylor coach Art Briles reportedly is in the mix to become Southern Mississippi's new offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Art Briles has long maintained that he would like to coach football again, despite his past. Southern Mississippi seems willing to at least consider it. Per Patrick Magee of the Sun Herald, Briles was on that school’s campus on Monday to interview for that program’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

Briles guided Baylor to new heights on the field during his eight seasons as the Bears' head coach, but the school fired him in May 2016 in part over his handling of sexual assault allegations against a number of his players during his time in Waco. After the school fired Briles, the Baylor regents told the Wall Street Journal that 17 women had reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players, including four alleged gang rapes, since 2011. The school also has settled five Title IX lawsuits with women who claimed that the school mishandled their sexual assault complaints while also reaching settlements with at least three other women who did not file lawsuits.

In April 2017, Briles nearly landed an assistant-coaching job with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, but the team backed down from the move amid criticism after a discussion with league officials. In August 2018, an Italian football team announced that Briles would become its head coach for the 2019 season.

Ian McCaw, Briles’s former athletic director at Baylor who now holds the same position at Liberty, told CBS Sports last week that he believed Briles would be “largely exonerated” over his role in the Baylor scandal and that Briles had been “scapegoated for a much larger campus-wide problem.” McCaw added his prediction that Briles “will be in the 2019 hiring cycle” upon the completion of an ongoing NCAA investigation into whether there was a lack of institutional control with Baylor’s football program under Briles.

Briles reached a $15 million settlement over his Baylor contract after the school fired him.

Southern Mississippi Coach Jay Hopson is in need of an offensive coordinator after Shannon Dawson left to join Dana Holgorsen’s staff at Houston.

More from The Post:

Six things you’ll remember from the Patriots’ Super Bowl win

Sally Jenkins: The Patriots broke the Super Bowl, and that’s meant as a compliment

Rams’ Brandin Cooks will have nightmares about two near-TDs in Super Bowl

Todd Gurley says he is healthy after mysterious Super Bowl outing

Review: Maroon 5 and the Super Bowl halftime show that erased itself

Analysis: The 10 best Super Bowl commercials

Saints fans stage huge Super Bowl protest in New Orleans