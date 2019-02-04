

Deondre Francois started 25 games for the Seminoles. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

Florida State has dismissed Deondre Francois, with Seminoles Coach Willie Taggart saying Sunday that he had informed the quarterback the night before of his decision. The dismissal came after allegations of domestic abuse against Francois.

“As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct,” Taggart said in a statement. “We are moving forward as a program.”

A woman identified by the Tallahassee Democrat as the girlfriend of Francois posted a video to Instagram on Saturday night, along with a caption in which she accused Francois of domestic abuse, saying, “I thought I loved him and thought he could change for the better but it has gotten worse.”

In the video, which she subsequently deleted but which was captured and posted online elsewhere, a man and woman can be heard but not seen having a violent and profanity-filled argument.

Francois, who has not been charged with a crime, has yet to comment. He was investigated by Tallahassee police in January 2018 for alleged battery of a pregnant woman, but no arrest was made, reportedly because of drastically conflicting accounts of what happened and a lack of independent witnesses.

“This isn’t love,” the girlfriend said Saturday on Instagram. “You are a coward and this isn’t right. Just because you are who you are that doesn’t give you the right to put your hands on a woman ever!!!”

Francois, who turns 22 next week, announced last month that he was returning to Florida State for his senior season. He started 11 games last year for the Seminoles, who went 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game for the first time since 1982.

A starter for 25 games in all, Francois completed 58 percent of his passes over three seasons for 6,291 yards, 36 touchdowns, 21 interceptions and a 131.0 rating. His departure makes James Blackman, a sophomore who has started 12 games, the favorite to be the Seminoles' top signal-caller next season.

