Super Bowl LIII has been a historically low-scoring affair so far. The New England Patriots led the Los Angeles Rams, 3-0, at the end of the first half, setting up the game to finish with the fewest points in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl VII in 1973 had the fewest points ever. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins, 14-7, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Both of Miami’s touchdowns came in the first half, and the second half was totally scoreless until the 2:38 mark in the fourth quarter.



Bill Brundige blocked a field goal for Washington, and it was returned 49 yards for a touchdown by Mike Bass. Washington forced a Dolphin punt and got the ball back with a chance to win the game, but the Redskins went backward, losing 13 yards and the game ended.

The teams combined for five turnovers, making for lively, if sloppy, play.

The Rams and Patriots game has been less exciting. Los Angeles only has two first downs and is 0 for 6 on third down. New England has been undone by an interception that halted a promising drive and a costly sack. Stephen Gostkowski also hooked a 46-yard field goal left toward the end of the first quarter.

He hit from 42 yards later in the half.



