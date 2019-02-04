The Nationals’ 2019 promotional schedule released on Monday includes a camo tank top, Racing Presidents tote bag and the return of Friday night fireworks. It also features a Sean Doolittle “Obi-Sean Kenobi” Star Wars bobblehead, and no one is happier about that than the Nationals’ closer.

“I’m not kidding that this is like one of the highlights of my career,” Doolittle said in a phone interview. “I finally have a Star Wars bobblehead, and I’m super excited about it.”

Doolittle’s bobblehead is still in the design process, but expect the finished product, which will be given away to the first 10,000 fans when the team celebrates Star Wars Day on June 15, to feature the pitcher in a Nats uniform with a Jedi robe and Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber.

“For a long time my Twitter name was Obi-Sean Kenobi, so that was kind of the inspiration,” said Doolittle, who has been involved in the design process from the start. “I had a long meeting [about the bobblehead] at Nats Winterfest, and because I’m such a big nerd, we had to make sure we got the color of the lightsaber right. The worst thing that could happen here is that it’s super cool, but we find out that they put the lightsaber in the wrong color.”

Doolittle also had a hand in designing his first bobblehead with the Nationals, which was given away last season and depicted him about to come set on the mound.

“They were going back and forth about making the beard part of the bobblehead like real hair, kind of like a Troll doll,” Doolittle said. “I was getting sent pictures of the molds they were using, and they made it so realistic. Seeing my severed head on this little stand was a really weird experience.”

For a few lucky fans, tonight could be *signed* Sean Doolittle Bobblehead Night...



🎟️ // https://t.co/BpKRNjwtsG pic.twitter.com/fnaNXBqdv6 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 13, 2018

Doolittle’s Star Wars figurine is one of seven bobbleheads on this year’s promotional calendar. The Nationals will give away 10,000 Captain America-inspired Ryan Zimmerman bobbleheads for Marvel Super Hero Day on May 25. The other bobblehead giveaways, which will go to the first 25,000 fans through the gates, are Juan Soto (April 12), Trea Turner (May 15), Max Scherzer (June 21), Adam Eaton (July 2) and Patrick Corbin (Aug. 17).



(Courtesy of the Nationals)

Other giveaways on the schedule include an expandable beach bag (May 2), beer stein (Sept. 14) and puffy vest (Sept. 29). The beach bag and Racing Presidents tote bag (July 27) could come in handy after the Nationals announced last week that backpacks of any size are no longer permitted inside the ballpark.

In addition to the usual “Freedom Fireworks” on July 3, the Nationals will host postgame fireworks displays on April 26, May 24, June 14 and Aug. 30. Many of the special ticket events the team has introduced over the past several years, including Night OUT (June 4), Ladies Night (June 20), Yoga in the Outfield (June 23), Cat-urday (July 6) and Pups in the Park (multiple dates), are back for 2019, as is the College Day series. New schools for 2019 include American, Old Dominion, Radford and West Virginia.

For the second consecutive year, one Sunday each month will feature giveaways for fans 12 and under. This season’s kids-only items include a watch (April 28), Scherzer jersey (May 26), Screech hooded towel (June 23), Teddy squeezable toy (Aug. 18) and lumberjack cap (Sept. 15). Kids may run the bases after every Sunday home game.



The Screech hooded towel. (Courtesy of the Nationals)

Single-game tickets for all 2019 regular season games, excluding Opening Day, go on sale to the general public on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. The presale for season plan holders begins on Feb. 11 and for Nationals fan club members on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

