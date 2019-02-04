Saints fans outraged by their team’s loss in the NFC championship game were hardly about to let go of that frustration on the day of the Super Bowl. Ahead of the matchup Sunday between the Rams and Patriots, thousands of Saints supporters swarmed New Orleans streets in a demonstration that, in the spirit of the Big Easy, was as much of a party as a protest.

Dubbed the “Blackout and Gold Second-Line Parade,” referring to the Saints' colors, the demonstration included plenty of fans wearing team paraphernalia, as well as some with shirts bearing messages that decried an officiating no-call that helped Los Angeles win the NFC championship game.

Fans gathered Sunday near Jackson Square, a popular destination in the city’s French Quarter, to let their feelings be known, or just to join in the kind of raucous but generally joyous celebration for which New Orleans is famous. Referring to the location of the Super Bowl, one Saints fan told the New Orleans Times-Picayune, “I don’t think any losing team is going to have a party like we’re going to have here. It’s going to be better than what’s going on in Atlanta today.”

#Saints fans turn their anger into a reason to party ⚜️ #BestFans pic.twitter.com/iPu583mQVe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2019

Video: Thousands of Saints fans second-line through downtown in a massive display of festive anger. pic.twitter.com/CK5Nedxnr7 — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Video: Saints fans sing "We Got Robbed!" as they second line through the French Quarter during the Blackout & Gold protest parade pic.twitter.com/oN2f55MYIx — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

While some people elsewhere in the country noted that the protest began ahead of the Super Bowl’s kickoff, potentially giving disaffected Saints fans time to watch the game if they so desired, many in the city have made a point of declaring they would not watch, and a “Boycott Bowl” event was also staged Sunday in New Orleans. The “Second Line” event included a jazz funeral, to symbolically lay to rest a Saints season that many felt ended too soon.

“We’re angry,” Lauren Haydel, a Saints fan and business owner who started selling shirts featuring a referee Voodoo doll with pins sticking out of it, said last week (via the AP). “We’re not even going to go to a place with TVs on. I don’t care to watch it.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged earlier this week that an officiating error was made on the no-call, in which the Rams were not flagged for pass interference, costing the Saints a chance to possibly run down the clock and end the game with a very short field goal. “It’s a play that should be called,” Goodell said. “We’re going to make sure that we do everything possible to address the issues going forward and see if there are improvements we can make with instant replay or anything else."

“I understand the emotions,” Goodell added.

A U.S. senator representing Louisiana, Bill Cassidy, went so far as to denounce the no-call on the Senate floor, and some New Orleans fans filed lawsuits, including one that resulted in a federal judge ruling against a mandated do-over of the Saints-Rams contest.

Jackson Square — Boycott Bowl 2019. pic.twitter.com/p19JnGCHwx — Nick Reimann (@nicksreimann) February 3, 2019

It’s kind of amazing how many DIFFERENT shirts people are wearing mocking the blown call. #BoycottBowl pic.twitter.com/F4iRXKRv2v — Nick Reimann (@nicksreimann) February 3, 2019

Video: Nola No Call Second Line & Jazz Funeral on the riverfront begins a day of festive outrage pic.twitter.com/2fjAzM9c2f — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

“This is what happens when Saints fans come together,” an organizer of one of the protests told the Times-Picayune, “because we realize that the game is not about the score, it’s about a winning attitude, spirit and showing the world that we are not defeated.”

