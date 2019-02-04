

We all needed an icy bath after that game. (Elsa/Getty Images)

How bad was Stupor Bowl LIII? Even Tony Romo couldn’t save it.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, the darling of TV critics and NFL fans everywhere since his move to CBS, had to admit that our eyes weren’t deceiving us. This was a snore of a Super Bowl.

“If you like offensive football, well, too bad,” Romo said of a 3-0 first half, during which neither the Patriots nor the Rams touched a toe inside the red zone. Later, after a Greg Zuerlein field goal tied the thing at 3-3, Romo exclaimed (and possibly awakened a few people): “We’ve got points! It feels like we’ve got a scoring spree going on!” At one point, Fox Sports’ Troy Aikman wondered if a punter had ever been Super Bowl MVP.

Oh, sure, it was great to watch defensive masterminds Bill Belichick, Brian Flores and Wade Phillips lock horns and pummel the offenses for three quarters, but the grinding style came as a jolt to people conditioned by what was arguably the most exciting regular season in NFL history, one in which final scores ventured into basketball territory. Remember that Rams-Chiefs game in November, the one with a final score of 54-51? But this? This was rope-a-dope on a football field.

The game was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the German automaker, one of the game’s advertisers, couldn’t resist the piling on in a now-deleted tweet: “If this game weren’t in my stadium, I would have driven away by now.”

Oof.

And so just look at the headlines. “That Super Bowl was so boring” (USA Today). “How Boring Was the Super Bowl? The Punts Got Exciting.” (New York Times). “Twitter slams low-scoring Super Bowl LIII as ‘most boring game ever’ ” (EW.com). “Maroon 5 criticized for Super Bowl performance seen as ‘boring’ and ‘safe’” (Fox News). “What We’ll Remember About Belichick and Brady’s Boring Super Bowl Win” (The Ringer). “Five Super Bowls that were somehow just as boring as Patriots-Rams (really)” (ESPN). “Well, That Sucked” (Deadspin). “The worst Super Bowl ever” (CNN).

The feeling was nearly universal. LeBron James was bored in the first half.

Man where Shams, Woj, Haynes, McMenamin at????.... 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

And Maroon 5′s halftime show didn’t help matters.

Me next year at halftime show! NOT!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lcUAqJgWNM — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

You know things are bad when the NFL’s biggest spectacle is trolled by a minor-league soccer team.

We're biased here ... but we think the first half of our ⚽️ #SpringTraining game yesterday was more entertaining than the first half of the 🏈 #SuperBowl.



RT if you agree! #VivaLights https://t.co/gfDsl7mPqI — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) February 4, 2019

And by a minor-league football league.

The people want to know... — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) February 4, 2019

And by an NHL mascot.

Even house pets were drowsy.

Looks like we weren’t the only ones enthralled by that first half. pic.twitter.com/UxlGTIHb9o — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 4, 2019

This is like watching ambien — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 4, 2019

The announcers are making fun of how boring the game is. I don’t recall that ever happening before in the #SuperBowl. And it’s hard to blame them. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 4, 2019

You get the picture, and undoubtedly did so Sunday night, too.

So what gets the blame? A lackluster set of commercials? The NFL, for getting us addicted to high-scoring offensive affairs with its rules meant to protect quarterbacks and encourage scoring? How about last month’s championship games, two of the most exciting in history? What could possibly top two overtimes, games decided by three and six points, plus an officiating controversy that continued to dominate headlines for two weeks?

And maybe the Patriots themselves bear some responsibility for the ennui Sunday night. The eight previous Super Bowls of the Brady-Belichick era were each decided by one score, making this year’s 10-point margin feel like a blowout.

Onward.

Read more Super Bowl coverage from The Post:

In a grinding, bone-shattering victory, the Patriots broke the Super Bowl

‘The best to ever do it’: How Bill Belichick out-coached Sean McVay

Ten numbers that show just how ugly that Super Bowl was

Can you name all the stars in the NFL’s 100th anniversary commercial?