

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II watches from the bench during the first half of Super Bowl LIII. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Through the first half of Super Bowl LIII, the NFL’s highest-paid running has yet to make a significant impact. In fact, Todd Gurley has barely seen the field.

The Rams' star runner only played six snaps during the half. He carried three times for 10 yards.

Gurley is still battling a knee injury that has healed slowly. He missed Los Angeles’s last two games of the regular season with inflammation in his knee, but Coach Sean McVay said this week Gurley, an MVP finalist, was “feeling good” and expected to “play a big role” in the Rams' game plan.

Instead, C.J. Anderson has led L.A. in carries with four. The Rams have also only run 19 plays on offense.

Gurley’s absence has been so noticeable, fans watching the game have started speculating on Twitter about what could be holding him out of the game. Others have made fun of the Rams' personnel decision.

todd "malcolm butler" gurley — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 4, 2019

Todd Gurley gonna be the first player to ask for a trade at halftime of the Super Bowl. — Jerry Brewer (@JerryBrewer) February 4, 2019

Todd Gurley must have the flu, a broken leg, and dengue fever. I mean anything less and you put him in.



A 70% Todd Gurley is still pretty damn effective. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) February 4, 2019

Rams fans looking for Todd Gurley like... pic.twitter.com/mbxbxnwQmX — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) February 4, 2019

“Todd Gurley is totally healthy.” pic.twitter.com/C9un9wMth5 — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) February 4, 2019

I don’t understand why Todd Gurley isn’t playing... — The Weekday (@SullivanInc911) February 4, 2019

If the Rams lose this game, it’s because they didn’t play Todd Gurley enough — #Year30 💯 (@BlaqOdysseus) February 4, 2019

The one football player in the history of the sport Sean McVay forgot is Todd Gurley. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 4, 2019

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the game’s broadcast that the Rams had “nothing to report” about Gurley’s status, but his knee could be iffy. With the nature of his injury, she said, “He could just wake up in the morning and it just doesn’t feel good.”

