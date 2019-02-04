Through the first half of Super Bowl LIII, the NFL’s highest-paid running has yet to make a significant impact. In fact, Todd Gurley has barely seen the field.
The Rams' star runner only played six snaps during the half. He carried three times for 10 yards.
Gurley is still battling a knee injury that has healed slowly. He missed Los Angeles’s last two games of the regular season with inflammation in his knee, but Coach Sean McVay said this week Gurley, an MVP finalist, was “feeling good” and expected to “play a big role” in the Rams' game plan.
Instead, C.J. Anderson has led L.A. in carries with four. The Rams have also only run 19 plays on offense.
Gurley’s absence has been so noticeable, fans watching the game have started speculating on Twitter about what could be holding him out of the game. Others have made fun of the Rams' personnel decision.
CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the game’s broadcast that the Rams had “nothing to report” about Gurley’s status, but his knee could be iffy. With the nature of his injury, she said, “He could just wake up in the morning and it just doesn’t feel good.”
