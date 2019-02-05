

Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Gonzaga’s arrival on the national scene, a run into the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Connecticut.

Since then, the Bulldogs have a played in an NCAA tournament final. They’ve produced all-Americans and candidates for national player of the year. They’ve won the West Coast Conference a bunch.

About the only things they haven’t done in those two decades is win a national championship and earn a No. 5 seed (they’ve landed everything else between a No. 1 and No. 12 seed over the last 20 Selection Sundays).

Based on how the Zags (21-2, 8-0) are blitzing the West Coast Conference after a strong nonconference showing, one of those feats will definitely have to wait another year. And it isn’t the national championship.

Gonzaga is winning league games by an average of 29.1 points. It has trailed for a hair less than seven minutes out of 320 against WCC foes. Its Maui Invitational defeat of Duke was always going to retain value. Its triumph over Washington looks better by the week. There’s no quibbling with losses to Tennessee (in Phoenix) and North Carolina (on the road), either.

Mark Few’s team is complete, from a proven point guard (Josh Perkins) to capable sophomore wings (Corey Kispert and Zach Norvell) to a big (Brandon Clarke) who combines absurd efficiency on offense with elite rim protection at the other end.

And that doesn’t even touch on Rui Hachimura, who is averaging a team-best 20.4 points while shooting 60.6 percent, or a capable bench.

None of that guarantees Gonzaga a deep push in March. But the pieces are there, and the Bulldogs warrant their spot as a No. 1 seed in this week’s projection. Handling a three-day stretch against San Francisco (Thursday) and Saint Mary’s (Saturday) at home will go a long way toward entrenching the Zags as the top team in the West bracket for some time to come — something, naturally, they’ve already done a couple times (2013 and 2017) during their remarkably steady run.

Field notes

Last four included: Central Florida, Nebraska, Florida, Alabama

First four on the outside: VCU, Seton Hall, Temple, Arkansas

Next four on the outside: Butler, Creighton, Utah State, Arizona

Moving in: Belmont, Bowling Green, Bucknell, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Princeton

Moving out: Butler, Lehigh, Murray State, North Texas, Texas State, Yale

Conference call: Big Ten (10), ACC (8), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), Big East (3), American Athletic (3), Mid-American (2), Pac-12 (2)

Bracket projection

East Region vs. West, South vs. Midwest

East Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) Duke vs. winner of (16) METRO ATLANTIC/Rider vs. NORTHEAST/Robert Morris

(8) Buffalo vs. (9) Mississippi

Hartford, Conn.

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) Alabama-Nebraska winner

(4) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Des Moines

(3) Purdue vs. (14) HORIZON/Northern Kentucky

(6) Mississippi State vs. (11) ATLANTIC SUN/Lipscomb

Tulsa

(7) Iowa vs. (10) Arizona State

(2) Kansas vs. (15) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

Duke remains the top overall seed in this week’s projection. It could flip to Virginia if the Cavaliers win the back end of the teams’ home-and-home series on Saturday. … Finally, Villanova rises up to the No. 4 line. The Big East leader is also projected to play in Hartford, though in a perfectly fair bracket the Wildcats would be in Tulsa instead of Virginia Tech. The tweak was made to provide a Friday site for a play-in winner. …

The Big Ten’s 10-team parade has started to cleave into two groups: The teams that look reasonably safe barring a complete collapse, and the ones that have plenty of work to do to secure their NCAA spots. Iowa is in the safe group after throttling Michigan on Friday. … Kansas is tied with Michigan State for the most Quadrant 1 victories entering the week (eight).

South Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) ACC/Virginia vs. (16) PATRIOT/Lehigh

(8) PAC-12/Washington vs. (9) TCU

San Jose

(5) LSU vs. (12) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/Old Dominion

Des Moines

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) MID-AMERICAN/Bowling Green

(6) Maryland vs. (11) Central Florida-Florida winner

Jacksonville, Fla.

(7) Florida State vs. (10) Indiana

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) SUN BELT/Georgia State

I was really close to elevating Washington a seed line this week. That’s probably coming soon, and it might happen a few times with the way the Huskies are plowing through the Pac-12. … All of the sudden, Wisconsin has a really complete profile. The Badgers join Purdue and Maryland as teams that have made rapid seeding leaps thanks to winning streaks of at least five games in Big Ten play (Michigan and Michigan State were already near the top of the seed list before tearing through the conference). …

Bowling Green takes over the Mid-American’s automatic bid after upending Buffalo on Friday to secure the East Division lead. The last time the tournament featured multiple MAC teams was 1999. … Indiana had dropped seven in a row before its victory at Michigan State on Saturday. That’s a road triumph that could do the Hoosiers a lot of good with the committee.

Midwest region

Jacksonville, Fla.

(1) SEC/Tennessee vs. winner of (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State vs. SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) N.C. State

San Jose

(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) COLONIAL/Hofstra

(4) Louisville vs. (13) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

Hartford, Conn.

(3) North Carolina vs. (14) Montana

(6) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (11) SOUTHERN/Wofford

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) St. John’s

(2) BIG TEN/Michigan vs. (15) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

N.C. State gets a temporary one-line penalty for subjecting the basketball world to a 24-point showing on Saturday (the closest thing to an overreaction to a single game you’ll see here). … Hofstra isn’t getting an at-large bid after losing to Northeastern, and it probably wasn’t landing one if it had won out until the Colonial final. But no one is going to want to deal with that team if it makes the field of 68. …

Cincinnati vs. St. John’s, in addition to being a throwback to another iteration of the Big East, would be a fantastic contrast in styles. It would be fun to see the Bearcats defend Shamorie Ponds. … Yes, that’s a rematch of the Michigan-Loyola Chicago Final Four game from a year ago in the first round this time around.

West Region

Salt Lake City

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/Sam Houston State

(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Syracuse

Salt Lake City

(5) MOUNTAIN WEST/Nevada vs. (12) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

(4) Marquette vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Tulsa

(3) Virginia Tech vs. (14) BIG SOUTH/Radford

(6) Kansas State vs. (11) Minnesota

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Auburn vs. (10) Texas

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) IVY/Princeton

Oklahoma is a team with better numbers than you’d think. The Sooners have no questionable losses, a great strength of schedule and keep falling between 25th and 40th in various metrics scrutinized by the committee. At this point, that’s a profile that lands in an 8-9 game. … Nevada has rattled off seven wins in a row since its lone loss, and there’s only one game the rest of the regular season it might not be favored in (March 2 at Utah State). It’s tough to gauge the Wolf Pack’s seeding ceiling, but they’re surely rooting for their defeat of Arizona State to become more valuable as the season unfolds. …

I can’t seem to shake that Virginia Tech-Radford pairing for more than a week. Too bad this isn’t a year when there’s a subregional in Greensboro, because it would be a fine, relatively nearby site for that game. … Texas is 12-10 but has played the nation’s third-toughest schedule and is 4-5 in Quadrant 1 games. The Longhorns are teetering after dropping six of eight, but they’d be in the field right now.

