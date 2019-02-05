

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, left, and right wing Dmitrij Jaskin were benched Sunday for taking stick penalties. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The Washington Capitals had done enough talking about bad penalties, so Coach Todd Reirden decided Sunday to deliver his message in a different way. Winger Dmitrij Jaskin was called for hooking in the offensive zone in the first period of Washington’s game against Boston, and two seconds after the Capitals killed that off, center Evgeny Kuznetsov was caught slashing in the neutral zone. With his team leading the league in minor penalties, Reirden was understandably fed up, and he benched both Jaskin and Kuznetsov at five-on-five for the rest of the first period.

“We’ve been talking about that for a while,” Kuznetsov said Tuesday morning. “[Expletive] happens, and that’s why I have teammates and we all play for each other. If that’s the message for everybody, we’re pretty smart, so we get that right away, for sure.”

The Capitals have allowed 40 power-play goals this season, tied for second most in the league, and the strain the team puts on its penalty kill is part of the problem. Washington has taken 52 minors since the start of January, tied for the second-most in that 14-game span.

“The penalty issue has continued to go on, and it keeps setting us back,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said Monday. “So, we’re not happy about it, and some guys keep continually taking penalties in the offensive zone. It’s going to hurt momentum. ... We’ve been addressing it verbally for quite a while now, and there hasn’t been a response, so hopefully this will work.”

Said Reirden: “At the time, that’s something that our team needed. It’s something that we’ve been going through this year. It has been addressed, and as a team we have to learn from that. Hopefully that helps or we’ll have to continue whatever adjustments to make sure it doesn’t happen again or as often. Penalties are going to occur, but it’s the number that we’re taking is the problem and that’s something that needs to be dealt with head on and that’s the best way.”

Kuznetsov and defenseman Michal Kempny have been called for the most minors on the team this season with 20 and 21, respectively, and that ranks in the top 10 for the NHL. But that was just Jaskin’s second penalty of the season, and while he got benched right away, Kuznetsov played on a power play before Reirden sat him for the rest of the first period. Then when forward T.J. Oshie was called for hooking while on a power play in the third period -- that call negating a man-advantage -- it didn’t appear to warrant any discipline from Reirden.

“Every situation’s a little bit different, and I think for me, five-on-five situations are different a little bit than special teams situations,” Reirden said. “Also, I think the ramification of what happened five-on-five, we can’t have it ruin our power play after. That’s just my belief in how you do it. You game plan a certain way for special teams situations. That was kind of why the situation was dealt with like it was with Kuznetsov.”

Kuznetsov said further conversation between him and Reirden wasn’t necessary because they’re “on the same page.”

“Sometimes it’s just the bad calls, you know?” Kuznetsov said. “When you’re a player, you always think like that, right? It happens quick on the ice, but we just have to be more smarter, probably. It’s easy to say we’ve got to take less penalties, but we have to go there and actually do that.”

Eller a game-time decision

After missing Sunday’s game with an undisclosed “lower-body” injury, third-line center Lars Eller practiced fully on Monday, and he was on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate. Reirden said Eller will be on the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, and his status for the game will depend on how he feels at that point. Eller has six goals and 16 assists this season, and he averages among the most shorthanded minutes per game on the team.