

Eric Ayala (No. 5) is the Big Ten's most accurate three-point shooter at 47.5 percent. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

After Maryland defeated Indiana last month, Eric Ayala headed back to the court to find his mom, as he always does following home games. Ayala scored 14 points that night, one of his best showings of his freshman season, and he invited his mother to come with him to the interview room. She had never seen him up-close in that setting, and Ayala wanted her to watch.

The guard sat down at a table surrounded by a couple dozen reporters. His mom, Brandy Smith, stood by the back door, smiling as her son delivered thoughtful answers.

Ayala praised his team’s growth while explaining where he and the others needed to improve. He responded with confidence when asked about a freshman teammate who struggled that night and complimented the play of a few others. Ayala’s mom couldn’t believe how well her 20-year-old son handled the public-facing moment.

“Mom, I've been doing it for a long time!” Ayala told her.

He reminded her of all the time he spent watching LeBron James — not just on the court but in front of cameras, noticing how the NBA star carries himself and thinking of how he’d want to act if his moment arrived.

Maturity shines through Ayala, the Big Ten’s most accurate three-point shooter and a starter for every game except the season opener entering the No. 24 Terrapins' matchup Wednesday at Nebraska. His mom said he’s been that way his whole life. Coach Mark Turgeon said the freshman has been an old soul since Maryland started recruiting him almost four years ago. Jalen Smith, an 18-year-old freshman, said although they’re in the same class, Ayala is like an older brother.

[Bracketology: Terps are projected as a No. 6 seed, and Gonzaga moves up to a No. 1]

This is natural for Ayala. Growing up in Wilmington, Del., as an only child in a single-parent home taught him accountability. But the poise also comes as the result of deliberate planning after he realized at a young age what being a big-time player entails.

Ayala watched James, his favorite player, grow up, taking note of how he handled pressure. He remembers how James stayed collected during interviews and how he was professional and relaxed after games.

Now, about a decade since Ayala first watched “More Than a Game,” the 2008 documentary that chronicled James’s ascension to fame in high school, he doesn’t mind being in the presence of audio recorders capturing his every word. Ayala said he actually likes it, he said, even though he can’t game-plan for an interview.

“I felt today was probably one of my favorite interviews,” Ayala said a few minutes after he talked to reporters before the Northwestern game. “I just felt really on point.”

Ayala grades himself after interviews, and this time the words were flowing. Another day, he felt less sure and told a Maryland staffer afterward, “I didn't feel too good about that one.”

Ayala, who is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 assists per game and is making 47.5 percent of his three-point shots for Maryland, has lived away from his childhood home since his junior year of high school. He attended Putnam Science Academy, a boarding school in Connecticut, for two years and then spent a postgraduate year at IMG Academy in Florida.

Players who go through such programs “have such a huge advantage over the other incoming freshmen whatever college you go to,” said Tom Espinosa, the coach at Putnam Science. By the time they get to college, they’ve already learned how to live on their own. Ayala’s mom would transfer her son’s allowance into his bank account, and he’d manage his money from there.

“A lot of times I would have to say I've seen kids grow up off the court much more,” Espinosa said, “But Eric was different. … He was always pretty mature.”

Ayala’s mom once received a call from a visiting coach who was shocked that Ayala, a high school junior at the time, had asked him to text when he got home so Ayala would know he made it safely.

Putnam is a small town, with a population of just less than 10,000, and the basketball program has the community’s support. Practices are usually open, and many visitors come to watch all the soon-to-be Division I players. (Ayala shared the backcourt with Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder.) That also attracts plenty of college coaches, with around 50 programs coming through the gym each week in the fall, Espinosa said.

Since Espinosa started coaching at Putnam Science in 2002, he has stressed that his players to greet visitors by introducing themselves, shaking their hands and looking them in the eye.

So then, when around 125 donors watched a Maryland basketball practice two weeks ago, Ayala walked onto the court and then into the stands. He wove through the rows and aisles shaking each person’s hand.

“I know on the court, I've got to carry a certain ego out there. I have to be a fierce person,” Ayala said. “Off the court, I try to be a likable person.”

By the time the donors settled into Heritage Hall for a post-practice dinner, Frank Wagner, a longtime season-ticket holder, said those at his table immediately wanted to talk about Ayala. At such dinners, players draw a number to determine where they will sit. Everyone at Wagner’s table hoped for Ayala — not the biggest star on the team but the freshman who had just greeted them in the stands. They got their wish.

About five fans sat with Ayala, and they all mentioned how impressed they were by his earlier gesture. He told them about Espinosa and how he learned that at Putnam Science. Then, Ayala “immediately took over the table in a great sense,” Wagner said. The freshman asked the fans to introduce themselves and share their favorite Maryland basketball memories.

Wagner said he went from a fan of Ayala to an admirer. He posted a complimentary message about Ayala on Facebook afterward and emailed Turgeon, too.

“I've always been preparing for college, my whole life,” Ayala said.

He knew this time would come, and maybe even at the next level, too. Ayala knew there’d be attention beating down on him one day, a time when far more people would be watching. Now that moment is here, and Ayala is ready.

