There’s at least one thing that makes Tom Brady cringe, and it isn’t nails on a chalkboard or melted avocado ice cream.

Despite the six Super Bowl victories and multiple MVPs, he really, really hates the “GOAT” talk, as in “greatest of all time,” and said so this week in a conversation with Michael Strahan.

“I don’t even like it,” Brady said on “Good Morning America.” “It makes me cringe.”

That probably isn’t going to surprise most people because Brady, perhaps more than any other athlete, thrives on perceived slights, such as his status as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. This is the guy who told New England owner Robert Kraft that taking him was going to be the best decision the team had ever made. The guy who, after beating the Chargers to advance to the AFC championship game last month, quickly said, “I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games, so we’ll see.” The guy who chanted “We’re still here” when fans congregated at Gillette Stadium for the team’s sendoff to the Super Bowl. The guy who still wants to be reminded that he isn’t quite good enough.

[Patriots Super Bowl 2019 victory parade live updates: Mayor asks for restraint from throwing beer cans]

“I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash, you’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more,’” Brady said. “And I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I’ll prove you wrong.’”

Now 41, Brady admitted to Strahan that he was a “late bloomer” and “struggled in college [at Michigan]. I struggled at the early part of my career . . . Like, I was never the first guy chosen.”

Whatever. It works. Boy, does it work.

“The personal criticism, I mean I think I’ll walk off the practice field and be like . . . ‘That was the worst day, you know, like get your mind right,’” he said. “Sports have always brought that out in me.”

Hence, the goat talk, which has entered uncharted territory. The Wall Street Journal, for example, wrote last week that the use of the goat emoji on Twitter spikes when Brady shines, and that the two most popular goat-emoji days on that platform are both connected to Brady.

We got exclusive data from Twitter about... the usage of goat emojis. The two most popular days? They're both directly connected to Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/uf35zt4y5k — WSJ Sports (@WSJSports) February 1, 2019

And while Brady may cringe about goat-hood, the occasion of his sixth championship only increased the comparisons with Michael Jordan, who also had six titles. It’s pretty much a waste of time, but the men do have one other thing in common: While Jordan may embrace his goat-hood, he vividly remembers not making his high school varsity basketball team as a sophomore.

So far, at least Brady hasn’t been saddled with a “Crying Jordan”-style meme. His Airness hates that, possibly because it reminds him of the moment the photo was snapped, at his Hall of Fame induction in 2009. He broke down briefly as he began his speech, then went full Jordan in what was, by Hall of Fame standards, a remarkable address. Jordan passed up schmaltz and, instead, his remarks had real edge as he singled out enemies perceived and real as well as people who had doubted him. It was a compelling speech that, as Jon Greenberg wrote for ESPN in 2009, revealed him to be “the most competitive person alive.”

Sounds a little like a certain New England quarterback, doesn’t it?

Read more from The Post:

After Super Bowl win, Patriots players waste no time saying they won’t visit the White House

Lindsey Vonn crashes out of penultimate race at world championships

As his beloved dog patiently awaits, wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala is found