Tuesday’s news that John Wall slipped and ruptured his Achilles' tendon, requiring surgery that will keep him away from full basketball activities for another 12 months, was greeted by NBA fans with a mixture of horror, sadness and pity. On a day when Anthony Davis trade rumors figured to dominate the NBA conversation, here was another massive story demanding attention.
Wall, who was supposed to miss six to eight months after foot surgery, will now miss an entire year after surgery and rehab for the Achilles procedure. When he returns, he may never be his old self again. His team, struggling through a disappointing season, now faces an even more daunting future.
And so after the announcement, NBA Twitter took to alternatively rooting Wall on, pitying the Wizards and laughing at Washington’s bad luck. Wizards fans? They were miserable.
[Wizards' John Wall ruptures Achilles' tendon in fall in his home, now expected out 12 months]
“You will come back from this stronger than ever,” Kentucky’s men’s basketball account wrote.
“John Wall’s injury is devastating considering the contract, his playing style and his past injury issues,” wrote NBC Sports insider Tom Haberstroh.
“Injuries remain evil,” wrote the New York Times’s Marc Stein.
"It sucks,” said Wall’s close friend DeMarcus Cousins, who talked to Wall Tuesday morning. “It’s unfortunate. But me knowing John as well as I do, I know he’ll overcome this. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. he’s overcome a lot of hard obstacles in his life, and you can just add this to the list.”
Here’s a look at some of the quick social media reaction.
[Golliver: John Wall’s injury could force Bradley Beal to ask for a trade]
Sympathy for Wall
Reflections on his contract
Thoughts about what’s next for Washington
Pure sadness and agony
Smiling through the pain
Read more:
Should the Wizards be active before the NBA trade deadline? Monday’s performance says ‘yes.’
Wizards’ defensive habits plague them again in frustrating loss to last-place Hawks
The Wizards say they won’t tank. But a No. 8 seed could make them fodder for the Bucks.
NBA trade grades: A Doncic-Porzingis tandem in Dallas worth price tag ahead of deadline