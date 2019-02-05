

Tuesday’s news that John Wall slipped and ruptured his Achilles' tendon, requiring surgery that will keep him away from full basketball activities for another 12 months, was greeted by NBA fans with a mixture of horror, sadness and pity. On a day when Anthony Davis trade rumors figured to dominate the NBA conversation, here was another massive story demanding attention.

Wall, who was supposed to miss six to eight months after foot surgery, will now miss an entire year after surgery and rehab for the Achilles procedure. When he returns, he may never be his old self again. His team, struggling through a disappointing season, now faces an even more daunting future.

And so after the announcement, NBA Twitter took to alternatively rooting Wall on, pitying the Wizards and laughing at Washington’s bad luck. Wizards fans? They were miserable.

“You will come back from this stronger than ever,” Kentucky’s men’s basketball account wrote.

“John Wall’s injury is devastating considering the contract, his playing style and his past injury issues,” wrote NBC Sports insider Tom Haberstroh.

“Injuries remain evil,” wrote the New York Times’s Marc Stein.

"It sucks,” said Wall’s close friend DeMarcus Cousins, who talked to Wall Tuesday morning. “It’s unfortunate. But me knowing John as well as I do, I know he’ll overcome this. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. he’s overcome a lot of hard obstacles in his life, and you can just add this to the list.”

Here’s a look at some of the quick social media reaction.

Sympathy for Wall

😿



All of #BBN is pulling for you, @JohnWall. You will come back from this stronger than ever https://t.co/d4FB6IUfU8 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2019

Prayers up for my kentucky brother @JohnWall 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 5, 2019

Praying for my brother @JohnWall — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 5, 2019

Re: John Wall.



This sucks. This just sucks. Contract, whatever. John Wall’s in a lot of pain and will very likely never be the same and was a genuinely awesome player when healthy. This is horrible and it sucks. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) February 5, 2019

Injuries remain evil ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins on the John Wall injury news, his early advice about coming back from an Achilles tear (he talked to Wall this morning) pic.twitter.com/yHroUpl3dR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2019

Re latest rotten John Wall news: "Expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of surgery" is not the same as "ready to play in NBA" in 12 mos. Does he miss all, or almost all of NEXT season, too? Feel very bad for Wall & Wiz. — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) February 5, 2019

Plenty of discussion ahead with regards to Wizards at the deadline or what they do for next season, expectations for Wall going forward.



For now I'll focus on John Wall the person. Brutal injury. Takes him off the court for a long time during what should be his prime. Rough. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 5, 2019

Reflections on his contract

John Wall's annual salary over the next four years, starting next season:



2019-20: $38.2 million

2020-21: $41.2 million

2021-22: $44.3 million

2022-23: $47.3 million



yikes. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 5, 2019

Wow. Had John Wall not signed the big extension with the Wizards, and instead opted to wait to test free agency this summer, he'd have received a small contract like DeMarcus Cousins did in 2018. This risk is why most agents push their clients to take the money when it's offered. https://t.co/XqLB7vXz5a — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 5, 2019

When John signed his supermax, I asked why he didn't wait a year to possibly add an extra $50 million to the back end of the deal. Told me, “I only made All-NBA this year. All-NBA is not guaranteed. You never know what can happen. I never wanted to chance it, so I was like, why?” — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 5, 2019

John Wall is the argument for accepting rich, long term deals when they are offered. Wall’s latest injury puts the Wizards in an impossible position—but Wall, whose four-year, $170 million extension kicks in next year—is set for life. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 5, 2019

Thoughts about what’s next for Washington

John Wall’s injury is devastating considering the contract, his playing style and his past injury issues. That said, I’m told it won’t have a major impact on team’s goal at the trade deadline. Stay the course, get under luxury tax is still priority. — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) February 5, 2019

First order of business for Washington is discussing a possible extension for Tomas Satoransky. The point guard is eligible up until June 30 to sign a four-year $47M extension. Satoransky will become a restricted free agent if he’s not extended. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 5, 2019

Pure sadness and agony

The John Wall in DC story is going to somehow end up being more depressing than the Gilbert Arenas in DC story, how the hell is that even possible? — David Malitz (@malitzd) February 5, 2019

If John Wall misses all of next season, then he'll be 30 years old the next time he plays a game for the Wizards. — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 5, 2019

Slipped and fell and RUPTURED HIS ACHILLES. — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) February 5, 2019

I could also do without the constant reminders of his salary in discussing this news, because it’d be just as sad, if not sadder, without that. — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) February 5, 2019

My heart hurts https://t.co/fAykFGy2ZJ — Ben Mehic (@BenMehicNBA) February 5, 2019

I love John Wall. He is a likable dude who has done a ton for this community. This injury setback sucks. Awful to say, that player from a couple years ago is never walking through that door again. Sucks. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) February 5, 2019

Smiling through the pain

Only the #Wizards star player would have two season-ending surgeries in the same season #DCFamily — Wiz of Awes (@WizOfAwes) February 5, 2019

the other dc sports teams imploding as soon as the capitals win a championship pic.twitter.com/inah09XJ8C — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 5, 2019

You know what...forget everything we wrote in our #StateOfWizards thread. Here is an update after the John Wall news... pic.twitter.com/UL8AaqvYtW — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) February 5, 2019

John Wall news pic.twitter.com/j8tco40ASE — Benjamin Button (@bkhavemeyourway) February 5, 2019

