

Kristaps Porzingis was dealt a full week ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

New York Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas Mavericks

Dallas gets: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, Courtney Lee. New York gets: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, two first-round picks

Mavericks' grade: B+ pricetag

The prospect of forming a Luka Doncic-Porzingis superstar tandem was well worth parting with a marginal prospect in Smith and taking on the future salary owed to Hardaway ($37 million over the next two seasons) and Lee ($12.7 million next year). Dallas has raised its long-term ceiling considerably, cashing in a few expiring contracts for a two-way impact player who has performed at an all-star level when healthy.

Nit-pickers should focus their attention on Porzingis’s health concerns and the lack of protections placed on the 2021 first-round pick that Dallas is sending out. Given the strength of the Western Conference, the Mavericks could easily still be a lottery team in 2021 and light protections could have come in handy. Porzingis’s health concerns extend beyond just his current ACL recovery: The 7-foot-3 Latvian will have missed 43 percent of his team’s games by the end of this season, and his unusual frame may require stylistic compromises to keep him on the court consistently.

Knicks' grade: B-

The Knicks parted with a fan favorite, but they checked all the requisite boxes in this type of blockbuster: They achieved significant cap relief, they added a young prospect, and they acquired quality future draft assets. New York’s front office has manufactured enough room for two max-level free agents this summer, clearing the decks to pursue Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While Steve Mills and Scott Perry deserve credit for proactively dealing Porzingis, who had apparently checked out on New York’s rebuilding plan, the Knicks' development and management of the 2015 lottery pick must go down as an abject failure. Porzingis was subjected to a regime change, multiple coaching changes and a cycling supporting cast. High-level franchises would never have backed themselves into a corner with such a promising talent. Rapid development from Smith, an erratic lead guard who was quickly usurped by Doncic, could help make this deal age better with time, but don’t count on it.

Cleveland Cavaliers trade Rodney Hood to Portland Trail Blazers

Portland gets: Rodney Hood. Cleveland gets: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, two second-round picks

Blazers' grade: C+

Portland deserves an “A” in theory but something far worse in practice. Parting with minor draft picks and nonessential roster parts for a veteran wing is precisely what Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey should have sought to do before the deadline. Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic have been held back for years by a weak perimeter group, and their hopes for making real noise in the playoffs depend on upgrading this position of need. Unfortunately, Hood’s long-standing inconsistency and poor showing in last year’s playoffs make him unlikely to emerge as a reliable game-changing presence.

Cavaliers' grade: B+

This is a quintessential “something-for-nothing” liquidation that bottom-dwelling sellers pursue every year. Hood struggled to expand his role for the dreadful post-LeBron Cavaliers and he had no real future with the rebuilding franchise. Every draft pick is a useful draft pick for Cleveland GM Koby Altman, who has a heavy, multiyear lift ahead of him. Stauskas and Baldwin are afterthoughts.

