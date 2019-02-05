The NBA trade deadline arrives Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern and already this week we’ve seen an all-star dealt (Kristaps Porzingis) after an early-season blockbuster for Jimmy Butler. With Anthony Davis rumors abounding, who will be next?
We’re pulling together the latest rumors for you, from credible sources, so that you can keep tabs. This story will be updated through the deadline, so keep checking back.
Rumored to be on the block:
- Anthony Davis: Obviously this is the biggest prize by a mile. The Lakers claim they’ve made their best offer and are “moving on,” but we’ll see. Surely every team in the NBA is interested in the superstar big man but only the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks and Knicks are on his reported wish list. One notable exception? The Celtics, who are said to not be dangling Jayson Tatum in a Davis deal.
- Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart: The Lakers' youngsters are probably leaving only in exchange for Davis, though Ball’s camp is making noise about landing on the Suns. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also on the block. And we likely don’t need to mention the veterans who could leave in a Davis deal, but Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson are in the mix.
- Mike Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol: The twin faces of the Grizzlies' Grit-N-Grind era are both reportedly up for grabs. Conley has been linked to the Jazz (with Ricky Rubio potentially coming back) and Pistons, while Gasol could be a fit for a veteran team, perhaps the Spurs. One reported discussion centered around a straight up swap of Conley and Gasol for the Raptors' Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas.
- Otto Porter Jr.: Teams including the Jazz, Blazers and Mavs reportedly showed interest, but so far the Wizards have maintained that they will not be trading core pieces. Does that change with John Wall now expected out for another 12 months?
- DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews: The two players on expiring contracts acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, both potentially valuable for contenders, could be bought out or traded soon.
- Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle, E’Twaun Moore and Solomon Hill: Amid Davis rumors, the Pelicans have reportedly shopped their other pieces. The Blazers have been linked to Mirotic.
- Dario Saric: A few piece in the Jimmy Butler trade, he has not cracked the Timberwolves’ starting lineup since being dealt from the 76ers earlier this season, and could reportedly be had for the right price.
- Aaron Gordon: The Mavericks reportedly kicked around a Gordon trade before landing Porzingis, but the ultra-athletic wing is still rumored to be potentially gettable.
- Kevin Love: A deal looks unlikely but the six-month restriction on trading Love has expired for the Cavaliers. Cleveland isn’t eager to trade the injured power forward, who signed a $120 million contract extension in July, and he wants to stay.
- Thon Maker: With D.J. Wilson getting more playing time recently, Maker, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, has asked the Bucks to trade him.
- Enes Kanter: He has not been shy about his displeasure over erratic playing time from the Knicks. And he’s sending signals a trade might be welcome.
- Jabari Parker and Robin Lopez: Both Bulls players could be moved. Parker is on a sizable expiring contract and could make sense for a team interested in taking a flier on the former No. 2 overall pick, while Lopez has shown interest in landing with the Warriors. That would likely require a buyout.
- Markelle Fultz: Oh, who knows anymore?
Completed trades (since 2018-19 season began):
- Feb. 4: Blazers receive Rodney Hood; Cavaliers receive Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023 (Trade grades)
- Jan. 31: Mavericks receive Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke; Knicks receive Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks (Analysis; Trade grades)
- Jan. 22: Bulls receive Carmelo Anthony (since waived), the draft rights to Jon Diebler and cash; Rockets receive draft rights to Tadija Dragićević
- Jan. 7: Bulls receive Michael Carter-Williams (since waived) and cash; Rockets receive a future second-round pick
- Jan. 3: Grizzlies receive Justin Holiday; Bulls receive MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and second-round picks in 2019 and 2020
- Dec. 17: Wizards receive Trevor Ariza; Suns receive Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers (since waived) (Analysis; Winners and losers)
- Dec. 7: Bucks receive George Hill, Jason Smith and a 2021 second-round pick; Cavaliers gets Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, a 2021 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2021 and 2022; Wizards get Sam Dekker
- Nov. 29: Jazz receives Kyle Korver; Cavaliers receive Alec Burks, Utah’s 2020 second-round pick and Washington’s 2021 second-round pick
- Nov. 12: 76ers receive Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton; Timberwolves receive Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick (Analysis)
