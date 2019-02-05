

Could Grizzlies stalwarts Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Jr. both be walking out of Memphis this week? (Brandon Dill/Associated Press)

The NBA trade deadline arrives Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern and already this week we’ve seen an all-star dealt (Kristaps Porzingis) after an early-season blockbuster for Jimmy Butler. With Anthony Davis rumors abounding, who will be next?

We’re pulling together the latest rumors for you, from credible sources, so that you can keep tabs. This story will be updated through the deadline, so keep checking back.

[NBA trade grades: Evaluating all the completed deals]

Rumored to be on the block:



It happened fast, but Kristaps Porzingis is a Maverick. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)

Completed trades (since 2018-19 season began):

Feb. 4: Blazers receive Rodney Hood ; Cavaliers receive Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023 (Trade grades)

receive ; receive Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023 (Trade grades) Jan. 31: Mavericks receive Kristaps Porzingis , Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke; Knicks receive Dennis Smith Jr. , DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks (Analysis; Trade grades)

receive , Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke; receive , DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks (Analysis; Trade grades) Jan. 22: Bulls receive Carmelo Anthony (since waived), the draft rights to Jon Diebler and cash; Rockets receive draft rights to Tadija Dragićević

receive (since waived), the draft rights to Jon Diebler and cash; receive draft rights to Tadija Dragićević Jan. 7: Bulls receive Michael Carter-Williams (since waived) and cash; Rockets receive a future second-round pick

receive (since waived) and cash; receive a future second-round pick Jan. 3: Grizzlies receive Justin Holiday ; Bulls receive MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and second-round picks in 2019 and 2020

receive ; receive MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 Dec. 17: Wizards receive Trevor Ariza ; Suns receive Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers (since waived) (Analysis; Winners and losers)

receive ; receive and (since waived) (Analysis; Winners and losers) Dec. 7: Bucks receive George Hill , Jason Smith and a 2021 second-round pick; Cavaliers gets Matthew Dellavedova , John Henson, a 2021 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2021 and 2022; Wizards get Sam Dekker

receive , Jason Smith and a 2021 second-round pick; gets , John Henson, a 2021 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2021 and 2022; get Sam Dekker Nov. 29: Jazz receives Kyle Korver ; Cavaliers receive Alec Burks, Utah’s 2020 second-round pick and Washington’s 2021 second-round pick

receives ; Cavaliers receive Alec Burks, Utah’s 2020 second-round pick and Washington’s 2021 second-round pick Nov. 12: 76ers receive Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton; Timberwolves receive Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick (Analysis)

More NBA trade deadline coverage:

Should the Wizards be active before the NBA trade deadline? Monday’s performance says ‘yes.’

Knicks say Kristaps Porzingis didn’t want to be part of their rebuild. Can you blame him?

Kristaps Porzingis trade had Knicks players as shocked as the rest of the NBA

Knicks’ deal of Kristaps Porzingis to Mavs sets up summer shopping spree. They hope.

Anthony Davis’s profile desperately needs a boost. His trade request is just the beginning.

Pelicans remove Anthony Davis from intro video during home game