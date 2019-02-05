

Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl LIII MVP, and Tom Brady lived it up with Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Eastern. Check back for updates, with the live feed beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Another day with another championship parade dawns in Boston, where city officials are asking fans to party responsibly.

Ninety-seven days after the Red Sox celebrated their World Series victory, it’s the New England Patriots’ turn. They’ll ride through the streets of Boston on the city’s iconic duck boats, celebrating their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII with a big ol’ parade that ends at City Hall. This parade, the sixth of the Patriots’ dynasty and the 12th sports championship parade in the city since 2000, carries a stern reminder from Mayor Marty Walsh not to turn cans of beer into projectiles.

“The Patriots are going to have their families with them, watching the parade will be kids with their families, so we’re asking you do not throw things. Do no not throw beers do not throw anything at those boats we don’t want to see anyone get hurt,” Walsh said.

“It’s a family event: no public drinking, no smoking of marijuana — just because you like the smell doesn’t mean a little kid does,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “We ask you to use common sense.”

It’s 8 am. The duck boats won’t be here until after 12. And they’re ready to go I’d say. pic.twitter.com/7HnOIBAI8T — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 5, 2019

During the Patriots’ 2017 parade, players, including Rob Gronkowski, gleefully caught beers from fans and downed them, but flying cans of suds slightly damaged one of the World Series trophies. A bystander reportedly needed stitches after being struck by a can and one fan was arrested. One beer can struck Manager Alex Cora and two others nearly hit Mookie Betts.

Patriots parade route pic.twitter.com/8evEjH9wR3 — Matt Pepin (@mattpep15) February 4, 2019

“This definitely has got to stop,” Betts told the Boston Globe. His family, including his mother, was riding with him.

The Patriots, minus Brady and MVP Julian Edelman, arrived back in Boston on Monday. Brady and Edelman hit Disney World.

