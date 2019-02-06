

Christian Pulisic scored in extra time, but Borussia Dortmund fell in a penalty kick tiebreaker against Werder Bremen in the German Cup round of 16. (Sascha Schuermann/AFP-Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic is no longer a starter for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga matches and, with a blockbuster move to Chelsea set this summer, the American attacker is nearing the end of a four-year rise in Germany.

But Pulisic remains an integral part of Dortmund’s pursuits beyond league play, figuring into the plot for midweek matches (domestic cup competition, UEFA Champions League).

On Tuesday, while playing all 120 minutes of what became a penalty-kick defeat to visiting Werder Bremen in the German Cup’s round of 16, Pulisic recorded a terrific goal early in extra time to end a personal scoreless streak spanning more than three months. The match ended 3-3 before Bremen prevailed on spot kicks, 4-2.

Pulisic launched the 105th-minute attack from the center circle and pierced the defense, passing to Paco Alcacer before regaining possession for a 10-yard finish.

It was his first goal in any competition since scoring (and assisting) against second-division Union Berlin on Oct. 31 in the German Cup.

Pulisic, 20, has started just five of 20 Bundesliga matches for the first-place club, and just one (Dec. 18) in the past four-plus months. He has entered as a sub eight times. His only league goal came in September.

But he has logged major minutes in nonleague matches: three starts (two goals) in the German Cup and four starts (one goal) in the Champions League as Dortmund finished atop Group A, ahead of Atletico Madrid. The German side will face Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16, starting Feb. 13 in London.

Elsewhere . ..

Joe Gyau was in the 18 but did not play in Duisburg’s 3-1 home defeat to Paderborn in a German Cup clash between second-flight clubs.

Omar Gonzalez played 86 minutes in Atlas’s 4-2 victory at Universidad Guadalajara and Ventura Alvarado logged 90 in Necaxa’s 3-1 defeat at Club America in Copa MX.

Today:

French Cup: Theoson Siebatcheu and Rennes vs. Lille

German Cup: Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig vs. John Brooks and Wolfsburg, 12:30 Eastern time (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

German Cup: Weston McKennie and Haji Wright for Schalke vs. Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Düsseldorf, 2:45 (ESPN+)

German Cup: Kenneth Kronholm and Holstein Kiel vs. Augsburg, 2:45 (ESPN+)

Scotland: Tim Weah and Celtic vs. Hibernian

Switzerland: Kekuta Manneh and St. Gallen vs. Zurich

Copa MX: William Yarbrough and Leon vs. Cruz Azul, 8 (Univision Deportes)

Copa MX: Joe Corona and Alejandro Guido for Tijuana at Atlanta

Copa MX: Michael Orozco and Lobos at Mineros de Zacatecas, 10 (Univision Deportes)

Copa Libertadores: Joel Soñora and Talleres Cordoba vs. Sao Paulo, 6:30 (BeIN Sports Español)

Read more:

