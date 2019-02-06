The recruiting prowess that was repeatedly cited as key in Michael Locksley’s hiring as Maryland’s head football coach in December made an appearance on Wednesday as the Terrapins punctuated a small, needs-based class with the type of surprise addition that can stir a fan base.

Lance LeGendre, a four-star quarterback from New Orleans, was Maryland’s biggest catch of National Signing Day and provided a jolt of excitement at the tail end of a recruiting period that was complicated by the program’s transition to a new coaching staff.

LeGendre, who announced his signing Wednesday morning, is ranked as the ninth best dual-threat quarterback in the country and chose the Terps over Florida State.

He joins a class of 17 players, 11 of which were officially added on Wednesday. The group ranked 59th in the country as of Wednesday afternoon, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and 12th in the 14-team Big Ten.

At the time Locksley was hired, Maryland’s signing class was ranked in the 80s nationally and last in the Big Ten. Recruiting had mostly stagnated last season, which was overwhelmed by controversy and staff uncertainty in the wake of the June death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the suspension, reinstatement and firing of head coach DJ Durkin.

At a news conference Wednesday, Locksley said that, despite the limited time to recruit while also assembling a coaching staff, this year’s class fills their needs and provides a good foundation for the future.

“We feel like we hit home runs on the guys that we signed,” Locksley said. “We feel like they met and fit the evaluation that we wanted position by position.”

The former Alabama offensive coordinator said he was familiar with LeGendre from his time in Tuscaloosa but that Maryland’s staff only started pursuing the quarterback two weeks ago when they found out he was still available. Locksley and the quarterback started trading text messages before Locksley made a visit. LeGendre came north for a campus visit this past weekend and made his decision late Wednesday morning.

With Kasim Hill, last year’s starter, recovering from a torn ACL, the team has been looking for more depth under center. The Terrapins pursued coveted Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, who visited the school in January before choosing Oklahoma. Three-star quarterback David Summers had been committed to the program but flipped to Syracuse in late January.

In a video posted to Twitter, Maryland’s staff watched LeGendre’s commitment ceremony together and broke into loud celebration when he picked the Terps.

“Those emotions are rolling all morning long,” Locksley said. “But obviously getting a quarterback of Lance’s caliber this late in the game [is exciting].”

Maryland entered Wednesday with eight verbal commits, each of whom signed. LeGrende, linebacker Cortez Andrews and offensive lineman Parris Heath had all made their commitments to Maryland by the time Locksley took the podium at 2 p.m. Besides LeGrende, each player is rated as a three-star recruit.

The offensive line, defensive secondary and pass rush were three of the biggest priorities for the program. The team added two three-star defensive backs in Treron Collins and Erwin Byrd. It bolstered both lines, adding Heath and Marcus Finger to the offensive side and Anthony Booker, DeShawn Holt and Sam Okuayinonu to the defense. Linebacker Kameron Blount and tight end Tyler Devera round out the additions.

Seven members of the 2019 class come from D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

“There’s no doubt we have to be very aggressive in this area,” Locksley said. “We have to do a good job identifying those players as early as we possibly can and make it cool to be a Terp again.”

The recruiting process coincided with Locksley slowly building his staff. After being hired on Dec. 4, Locksley split his time between College Park and Alabama until the Tide’s season ended with the national championship game in January. The full coaching staff was not officially announced by the university until Tuesday.

But Locksley said he built the structure of his recruiting office early enough that the process could continue as normal even as positional coaching slots were empty. When Locklsey finished at Alabama and could turn his full attention to Maryland’s recruiting needs, the board of players to target was ready.

“We started out a lot later than most people but we were able to make up a lot of ground over the course of the last three weeks,” he said.

Though the Terps signed fewer recruits than in years past, they have been busy on the transfer market. After missing out on Hurts, the team picked up former Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones and former Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy, who announced their transfers last month and enrolled for the spring semester.

“Obviously the graduate transfer market and the transfer portal, everyone in recruiting at this level will have to use that market or that niche,” he said. “You’re able to get a player that has some experience … and in the same token a guy that don’t have to invest four years in as well.”

Maryland’s Wednesday signees for 2019:

Lance LeGendre, four-star quarterback from Warren Easton High (New Orleans)

Cortez Andrews, three-star linebacker from Amos P. Godby High (Tallahassee)

Kameron Blount, three-star linebacker from St. Charles High (Waldorf, Md.)

Anthony “Tank” Booker, three-star defensive end from Winton Woods (Cincinnati)

Erwin Byrd, three-star cornerback from McEachern High (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Treron Collins, three-star safety from Langston Hughes High (Fairburn, Ga.)

Tyler Devera, three-star tight end from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Marcus Finger, three-star offensive tackle from Fort Myers High (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Parris Heath, three-star offensive guard from ASA College (Spring Valley, N.Y.)

DeShawn Holt, three-star defensive end from Westlake High (Waldorf, Md.)

Sam Okuayinonu, three-star defensive end from Mesabi Range C.C. (Virginia, Minn.)

Early signees:

Deonte Banks, three-star cornerback from Edgewood High (Edgewood, Md.)

Lavonte Gater, three-star athlete from Ballou High (Washington, D.C.)

Isaiah Hazel, four-star wide receiver from Wise High (Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Malik Jackson, three-star tight end from Meade High (Fort Meade, Md.)

Mason Lunsford, three-star offensive lineman from Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

Dino Tomlin, three-star wide receiver from Shady Side Academy (Pittsburgh)