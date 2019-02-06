Maryland has agreed to pay defensive coordinator Jon Hoke $650,000 in his first year with the program, according to a memorandum of understanding offer obtained Wednesday by The Washington Post through an open records request.

Hoke, a longtime NFL and college coach who most recently led the defensive backs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a three-year deal that increases by $25,000 each year. If Maryland fires Hoke without cause, the school will owe him $450,000 per year.

Also through open records requests, The Post obtained salary details Wednesday for seven other members of Michael Locksley’s staff. Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips agreed to a two-year contact that will pay him $375,000 in year one and $400,000 in year two. Offensive line coach John Reagan will make $375,000 in both years of his two-year deal. Defensive backs coach Cory Robinson agreed to a two-year deal and will make $290,000 in his first year and $300,000 in his second.

[Michael Locksley finishes building his Terps football staff]

Outside linebackers coach Brian Williams will earn $250,000 in both years of a two-year contract. Defensive line coach Delbert Cowsette agreed to a one-year deal for $250,000. Tight ends coach Mike Miller agreed to a one-year contract worth $175,000. Miller and Cowsette are both beginning their first assistant coaching jobs at Power Five schools.

Ryan Davis, the program’s new director of strength and conditioning, will make $255,000 per year for two seasons.

All coaches can earn bonuses through the team’s participation in the conference championship game and bowl games.

In 2018, Maryland agreed to pay its 10 assistants a combined $3.7 million, while this season, the salaries of those coaches total $3.69 million. Davis will make slightly less than former strength coach Rick Court, who was set to earn $315,000 last year before he resigned and received that amount as a settlement.

The Washington Post had previously reported salary details for the other three assistant coaches. Maryland agreed to pay offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery $800,000 in his first year with the program, with $25,000 increases the next two years. Montgomery will be the highest-paid assistant on staff, followed by Hoke.

Special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach John Papuchis will earn $350,000 each year in his two-year deal. Running backs coach Elijah Brooks received a two-year deal for $175,000 in his first year and $200,000 for the next year.

