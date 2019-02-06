

The football staff will not include any members of former coach DJ Durkin's staff.(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Maryland football Coach Michael Locksley has officially finished assembling his football staff, marking the end of a drawn-out process that began when Locksley was hired Dec. 4.

Tuesday, one day ahead of National Signing Day, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed the following hires: Delbert Cowsette (defensive line), Brian Williams (outside linebackers), Jon Hoke (defensive coordinator and safeties) and Joker Phillips (co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers). The Washington Post had previously reported the additions of Hoke and Phillips.

The school had already announced the other six assistants on Locksley’s staff: Scottie Montgomery (offensive coordinator), John Papuchis (special teams coordinator and inside linebackers), Cory Robinson (defensive backs), John Reagan (offensive line), Mike Miller (tight ends) and Elijah Brooks (running backs). Papuchis had previously been announced as special teams coordinator but his responsibilities now include inside linebackers. Papuchis coached linebackers at North Carolina, where he also served as the defensive coordinator.

Cowsette, a former defensive lineman for the Terrapins who also played for the Washington Redskins (2000-02), returns to his alma mater from the University of Albany, where he coached the defensive line for five years. Locksley and Cowsette crossed paths when Cowsette was a player and Locksley coached running backs during his first stint at Maryland (1997-2002).

This season will mark the first time both Cowsette, Miller and Brooks have held on-field roles with Power Five schools. Miller most recently worked as a graduate assistant at Alabama, while Brooks coached at local high school powerhouse DeMatha.

Williams joins the Terps from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where he spent two seasons coaching linebackers. Williams was part of the Blazers staff that guided the 2018 team to an 11-3 record just two years after the program was revived after being shutdown. The school did not have a football team during the 2015 and 2016 seasons after it was cut due to budgetary reasons.

Apart from Locksley, Montgomery is the only coach on staff who has experience as a head coach. No members of the previous coaching staff who worked under DJ Durkin or interim coach Matt Canada remain at Maryland.

