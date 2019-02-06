

Jeremy Hellickson went 5-3 last season in 19 starts for the Nationals. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year deal with Jeremy Hellickson, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, bringing back a veteran who pitched for them last season and could again provide needed rotation depth. Hellickson will make $1.3 million on a major league deal, with a potential $4 million in incentives, indicating that the Nationals expect him to compete to be the team’s fifth starter.

The deal is still pending a physical and comes exactly one week before pitchers and catchers report to Nationals spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Nationals’ 40-man roster is currently full and they will need to make a corresponding move to make room for Hellickson once the transaction is complete.

Hellickson made 19 starts for the Nationals in 2018, and would have had a handful more if not for a strained hamstring and sprained right wrist that kept him out from mid-August to mid-September. The righty, who will turn 32 early in the 2019 season, finished 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 91.1 innings as Stephen Strasburg, Joe Ross and Erick Fedde all missed significant time with injuries. Hellickson also made 27 or more starts in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and his ERA last season was his lowest since 2012. That durability, and the chance Hellickson could notch a sub-4.00 ERA in even more innings this year, make him a logical, low-cost fit for the Nationals at the end of a busy offseason.

He will vie for that fifth spot alongside Joe Ross and Erick Fedde. Ross, 25, missed almost all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in July 2017. Fedde, also 25 and the Nationals' top pitching prospect heading into last season, missed most of the summer with right shoulder inflammation. None of the three pitchers seems like a clear front-runner with spring training nearing, but Hellickson could have the inside track given his experience and measured success last season.

The Nationals went into last season with A.J. Cole as the fifth starter in a rotation that otherwise featured ace Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark. But Hellickson supplanted Cole by mid-April, as was the team’s plan, and became one of nine pitchers to make three or more starts for the Nationals throughout a disappointing 82-80 season. But the injuries made it clear the Nationals need six or more solid starters to get through a year, and the Hellickson move could turn both Ross and Fedde into needed depth options. It would also benefit Washington, should the team go in that direction, to get both Ross and Fedde as many starts as possible in the minor leagues. And because Hellickson is on a major league deal he would need to accept an assignment to the minors if the Nationals wanted another fifth starter on the 25-man roster.

While last season’s rotation will not be remembered as durable, it did have two inning-eating arms in Gonzalez and Roark. Gonzalez made 27 starts for the Nationals before he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in August, and has averaged 31 starts a season for the last nine years. Roark made 30 or more starts in each of the last three seasons. Gonzalez is a free agent and has not yet been signed. The Nationals traded Roark to the Cincinnati Reds in December for minor-league reliever Taylor Rainey and financial flexibility. To replace them — after landing prized left-handed starter Patrick Corbin in early December — the Nationals have since signed veteran Anibal Sanchez to a two-year deal and agreed to bring back Hellickson for $700,000 less than he made last year.

The Nationals' optimal rotation in 2018, counting Hellickson as the fifth starter, made 131 starts. That averages out to 26 starts per pitcher, a number which was decreased by the 41 combined starts between Strasburg and Hellickson. Now, with the Nationals again hitching their identity to a strong staff, they will need even more reliability from the rotation. That has never been a problem with Scherzer, even as he enters this season at 35 years old. Corbin made 32 starts in 2017 and 33 in 2018 as he finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting. Strasburg and Sanchez raise more questions about health and durability, as Sanchez, while standing out with a 2.83 ERA in 24 starts last season, has not made 30 since he was 28 in 2012. Strasburg, after seeing his fastball velocity dip into the low-90s upon returning from injury last August, will need to quiet any doubts in the lead-up to Opening Day.

Then there is Hellickson, who only twice pitched into the sixth inning last year but was only sidelined by non-throwing injuries (he sprained his wrist when he stumbled while covering home). The Nationals won’t bank on him to go three times through an order, as evidenced by how they used him last year, but could be intrigued by the 12 starts in which he threw five or more innings and gave up three runs or fewer. That’s nothing eye-popping. But it may fit in an otherwise stacked rotation.

