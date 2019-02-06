

Over five games for the Eagles this season, Nick Foles completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a 96.0 rating. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

As expected, Nick Foles is voiding a contract option exercised by the Philadelphia Eagles, per reports Tuesday. Now Philadelphia must decide whether to place the franchise tag on the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, who has played well when starting quarterback Carson Wentz has been injured.

The tag would be worth approximately $25 million on a one-year deal for Foles, but it would allow the Eagles to retain his rights as they seek a potential trading partner. Otherwise, Foles could reach unrestricted free agency and possibly sign with a team in Philadelphia’s division, such as the Washington Redskins or New York Giants.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Foles “is informing the Eagles that he is voiding the option,” which would have paid him $20 million for 2019. Instead, the 30-year-old quarterback will pay the team $2 million, per the terms of the contract, for the opportunity to make even more guaranteed money.

Schefter reported Sunday that Philadelphia was “expected” to use the franchise tag on Foles after the option was voided and would look for a return on the order of “a third-round pick” for him in a trade. In addition to the Redskins, who are unsure when or if Alex Smith will return from a severe leg injury, and the Giants, who might want to move on from an aging Eli Manning, teams that may be in the market for a starting quarterback include the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville, which benched Blake Bortles last season and is expected to part ways with him in the offseason, was tabbed by some as a likely suitor for Foles after hiring John DeFilippo, a former Eagles quarterbacks coach, as its offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Darren Woodson claimed last week that Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was “on the table” as Philadelphia’s potential return in a Foles trade.

The Eagles could also decide to tag Foles and simply keep him, particularly if the team has lingering questions about Wentz’s ability to stay healthy. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft has suffered season-ending injuries in each of his past two seasons, a span in which Foles has gone 6-2 as a starter and 4-1 in the postseason, including a magical run to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

The risk for the Eagles in placing the franchise tag on Foles is that if they do so and can’t find a trading partner, they would be on the hook for his sizable salary. Given that the team is projected to be over the salary cap in such a move and would have to be under it by March 13, when the NFL’s new year officially begins, to trade him, Philadelphia would have to release some other players and/or restructure contracts.

Foles could also refuse to sign the offer of the tag, as Le’Veon Bell did in 2018 with the Steelers, creating a major headache for the Eagles. The window for teams to sign players to franchise-tag offers runs from Feb. 19 to March 5.

