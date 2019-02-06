

Art Briles (shown in 2015) isn't going to get back into coaching at Southern Miss. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

Art Briles isn’t getting a second chance at coaching, at least not at Southern Mississippi. School administrators made the announcement Wednesday and it was one with which Coach Jay Hopson disagreed, saying the disgraced Baylor coach “seemed sincere and humble in his interview and personally he committed no crime. He may not have acted in the proper protocol, but that would be my JOB at Southern Miss!”

The decision to interview Briles was poorly received by fans and others when it was reported Monday that he would interview for the offensive coordinator position. Briles had stellar success in eight seasons at Baylor, but the school fired him in May 2016 in part over his handling of sexual assault allegations against a number of his players. Baylor regents told the Wall Street Journal that 17 women had reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players, including four alleged gang rapes, since 2011. The school also has settled five Title IX lawsuits with women who claimed the school mishandled their sexual assault complaints, while also reaching settlements with at least three other women who did not file lawsuits.

Southern Miss, in a statement by university president Rodney D. Bennett and interim athletic director Jeff Mitchell, acknowledged that Briles had interviewed but said: “Following that meeting, we informed him that he is not a candidate. The University will have no further comment on this matter.”

Briles, 63, interviewed Monday in Hattiesburg and was introduced to players during a tour of the team’s facility. Hopson said he believes Briles deserves another chance in coaching. “I am so grateful for the Grace & forgiveness God gives me which allows me to inherit his kingdom, which I do not deserve,” he wrote in a text message to Watch Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. “I have interviewed Art Briles for an assistant position @ Southern Miss & I believe he is a man who deserves a second chance. He is a man that seemed sincere & humble in his interview & personally he committed no crime. He may not have acted in the proper protocol, but that would be my JOB at Southern Miss!

“He was interviewing for an assistant position, even though I believe he will be a Head Coach at a Major Program in the near future. However, I believe he is a man who does love the Lord and deserves a second chance. he has been banned from employment in college football for 3 yrs and has been punished. I understand both sides have opinions, this is just mine! God Bless, Jay Hopson”

However, others disagreed. Houston Chronicle columnist Jenny Dial Creech tweeted that “the football staff discouraged women from reporting. They enabled this behavior by protecting players rather than victims. Having someone who values winning more than the safety of females on campus is a massive liability.”

Art Briles is a good football coach, and someone will probably hire him. But whoever does should know that the questions will never go away. 31 of his players were accused of 52 acts of sexual violence. There’s no excuse for this and never will be. — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) February 4, 2019

There was other outrage among fans, although some felt Briles was too talented to pass up.

It is absolutely asinine that USM would even CONSIDER hiring this man. 5 lawsuits from Title IX & God knows how many other sexual assaults he’s covered up. I, among other USM students, will no doubt be boycotting the games. — shelbee (@shell35tastic) February 5, 2019

The Sun-Herald’s Patrick Magee cited a GoldenEaglePride.com message board poll that showed 87 percent of fans voted in favor of hiring Briles. “I trust Coach Hopson to make a good decision here,” said Jim Warren, a 1984 graduate of USM. “I do have concerns, however, as I don’t completely understand Coach Briles’ role and the status of the various investigations. We will need a clear statement on all this if the hire is made.”

Clearly, on Wednesday the university came to the same conclusion as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who passed on him in the face of criticism in 2017: Hiring Briles wasn’t worth the backlash.

