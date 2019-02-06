

Seth Curry, left, and his brother Steph Curry exchange jerseys after a Trail Blazers-Warriors game in December. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson may form the Warriors' “Splash Brothers," but the two-time NBA MVP will be squaring off with his real brother, Seth Curry, in the three-point contest at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Former MVP Dirk Nowitzki, possibly playing in his final season, will also participate in the contest, as the NBA announced Tuesday its lineups for the major events held the night before its All-Star Game.

The stage for the Currys' sibling rivalry couldn’t be more perfect, as both grew up in Charlotte, site of the All-Star festivities, as the sons of former Hornets star Dell Curry. “We’re very competitive and it’s always fun to compete against Steph. If I’m there, it’s my goal to win it,” Seth Curry, who plays for the Trail Blazers, said last month.

“All I know is that he’s going to try to whoop my a--," Steph Curry, 30, said of his 28-year-old brother.

From shootouts in the backyard to a shootout on the biggest stage. Gonna beat up on you like old times @StephenCurry30 lol #3PointContest — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) February 6, 2019

While Steph Curry, who won the three-point event in 2015, has become a superstar and is regarded by some as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Seth Curry has had more trouble latching on in the league. However, the former Liberty and Duke star has been a valuable reserve for Portland this season, and he entered Tuesday leading the league in three-point percentage at .485, with his older brother fifth at .451.

Curry’s Trail Blazers teammate, Damian Lillard, is also set to compete in the contest, and he said last week, “I’m shooting against the Currys in their hometown. … I’m going to win, I’m in there to win.”

Others in the contest include last year’s winner, Devin Booker of the Suns, while the host team will be represented by Kemba Walker. Nowitzki, who won the event in 2006, may be on his “farewell tour,” according to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who said recently that the 40-year-old forward is “trying to decide if he’s going to take some time off or not.”

“He can do whatever he wants. He’s earned it. I don’t care,” Cuban added. "Whatever he wants to do, Dirk can do.”

Charlotte will also have a hometown player to cheer for in the dunk contest, as rookie forward Miles Bridges, who has gained notice for some ferocious jams, is set to join the four-man field. The Hawks’ John Collins and the Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo are also aboard, as is the Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr., who recently came to New York in the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas.

The skills challenge will have a little more of an international flavor, as it features the likes of Luka Doncic of Dallas, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic. Doncic will also be squaring off with the Hawks' Trae Young, who was traded for the Mavericks forward — and overwhelming favorite for rookie of the year honors — in a draft-day swap of the third- and fifth-overall picks.

The event won’t have its defending champion, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets, who recently underwent thumb surgery. It will, however, include two of the NBA’s most promising young talents in the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Kings' De’Aaron Fox.

The three events will take place on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. Here are the complete lineups:

Slam dunk contest

Miles Bridges, Hornets

John Collins, Hawks

Hamidou Diallo, Thunder

Dennis Smith Jr., Knicks

Three-point contest

Devin Booker, Suns

Seth Curry, Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Danny Green, Raptors

Joe Harris, Nets

Buddy Hield, King

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Bucks

Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks

Kemba Walker, Hornets

Skills challenge

Mike Conley, Grizzlies

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

De’Aaron Fox, Kings

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Nikola Vucevic, Magic

Trae Young, Hawks

