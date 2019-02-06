

Victoria Huske competed at the VSHL Northern Region 6A Championships on Saturday. (Eugene Soh)

The day before Victoria Huske was born, her mother swam a mile. Given that, what has happened a decade and a half later seems appropriate.

Huske emerged as a top sprint swimmer in the area as a freshman, winning All-Met Swimmer of the Year, and now as a sophomore she is continuing her dominance for Yorktown.

At the Virginia Northern Region 6A Championships on Saturday, Huske set the meet record for the 200-yard individual medley (1 minutes 58.13 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.04 seconds). She also swam a leg in Yorktown’s regional record-setting 200 medley relay (1:43.05). At the state championship meet on Feb. 16, she’ll swim her best event, the 50 free.

“She has a really professional demeanor but at the same time is able to have fun and puts the team first,” Yorktown Coach Torey Ortmayer said.

Huske started swimming at age 5 and later joined Arlington Aquatic Club to train. Her mother, Ying, never swam competitively but developed a routine of swimming laps around the time Huske was born. Huske’s father, Jim, joked that Huske must have developed an affinity for the water in the womb.

It wasn’t quite that seamless.

“In the beginning, I didn’t really like it because I was always cold,” Huske said. “I would wear a wet suit to practice because I was so small and just didn’t have that much insulation."

For a while, Huske’s competition literally stood head-and-shoulders above her. Though her father is 6-foot-4, her mother is just 5-2. Huske eventually grew to 5-8, not especially tall for a swimmer.

“Until she was 13, she was giving up at least six inches and 45 pounds to everybody,” her father said. “Now she’s about 5-foot-8 and all arms and legs. At national meets she’s [still] the shortest kid on the block.”

So the bit about Huske being born to become an elite swimmer belies the work and focus that got her here. Ortmayer credited Huske for her dedication to proper nutrition and a rigorous training schedule, and he said the 16-year-old shows maturity beyond her age.

“It’s a serious commitment to choose that when you can be doing everything else there is in high school,” Ortmayer said. “She’s the absolute poster child for what results you can get when you take all those things seriously.”

As a freshman, Huske posted the area’s fastest times in the 50 free (22.39 seconds) and 100 butterfly (52.64).

In late November, Huske and her teammate, Duke commit Kayle Park, competed at USA Swimming’s winter nationals in Greensboro, N.C. Huske made three Olympic trials cuts during the weekend, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (59.27 seconds).

Huske, the nation’s second-ranked recruit in the Class of 2021, according to CollegeSwimming.com, isn’t intimidated when competing at the national level against Olympians.

“I feel like most of the pressure is what I put on myself,” Huske said. “I know that even if I gain times, in the future I have other opportunities to be better.”

But before bigger national meets, Huske will focus on the end of her high school season with Yorktown. As the Patriots gathered at the end of the regional championship meet to take a photo, Huske wasn’t front and center, despite the level of impact she had on the team’s success. Instead, she hovered near the back of the photo, her beaming smile just barely visible over the heads of her teammates.

“She doesn’t want to stick out at all,” Jim said of his daughter. “She just wants to be one of the girls.”