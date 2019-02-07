

Kevin Durant, right, can hit free agency this summer by exercising his contract's opt-out clause. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant isn’t just avoiding questions about the Knicks these days, he’s literally running away from reporters.

That’s according to The Athletic, whose Ethan Strauss wrote Tuesday that Durant “demonstrated an impressive burst of speed” as he fled the Warriors’ practice court and a group of reporters, even as public relations officials for the team “beseeched him to turn back.”

At Wednesday’s morning shootaround, Durant again did not make himself available to the media, marking “Day 9 of him not speaking publicly,” as the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau put it. Unfortunately for Durant, it’s likely that interest in some kind of comment from him on the possibility of signing with the Knicks in the offseason won’t go away anytime soon, and probably not at all until he makes his free agency decision in July.

That possibility has loomed ever larger in the wake of New York’s trade of Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, which cleared up enough salary-cap space for the Knicks to sign a pair of maximum contract-level players this summer. Shedding a homegrown talent with Porzingis’s massive potential in such a way struck many observers around the league as a signal that New York is exceedingly confident of signing at least one superstar in July, and Durant is widely presumed to be the target.

As for whether the attraction is mutual, well, Durant isn’t saying, nor is he giving reporters the opportunity to ask him about it. That may actually reflect his penchant for speaking bluntly, resulting in a preference to not simply toss out some unsubstantial sound bite that might allow him to address the speculation without really saying anything at all.

As Letourneau noted, Durant “could at least help quell questions” about what he’s thinking by “simply reiterating a six-word statement he offered earlier this season ('I’m not talking about free agency).” Instead, he’s keeping mum, and in so doing, keeping his offseason plans very much a hot topic.

Word around the league is that Durant is, indeed, considered likely to move this summer from the Bay to the Big Apple. “Most people within the Warriors either think Durant is leaving or profess not to know one way or the other,” wrote Strauss, just a few days after Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck quoted an NBA executive as saying that the Knicks’ trade “means they’re pretty sure they’re getting KD.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said of Durant on Wednesday that the Warriors “are preparing for the possibility that he could leave,” with the Knicks “a real possibility,” as “could be” the Clippers, who cleared some salary-cap space earlier in the day by trading Tobias Harris to the 76ers.

As some on the Warriors beat have noted, Durant hasn’t been this terse since his November dust-up with teammate Draymond Green. Durant’s impending free agency was reportedly brought up by Green in their heated exchange, with the latter also referring to the 2015 NBA MVP as a “b----.”

“With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back,” an unidentified Golden State player told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson at the time. Those tensions, though, have reportedly cooled, with Green saying recently that he and Durant had a productive conversation about the episode.

So at least Durant is talking to his teammates, who are well aware that this might be his last season with Golden State.

“I think we’re handling it great,” Klay Thompson, who is also set to hit free agency but is expected to return to the Warriors, said Wednesday of the persistent chatter about his enigmatic teammate. “You can only control what you can control.”

