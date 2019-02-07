On Thursday, the baseball world mourned the loss of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who passed away at 83 as Major League Baseball’s first African American manager and the only player to win an MVP award in both the American and National leagues
“I’m not a superman,” Robinson said when he was hired as the Indians’ player-manager after the 1974 season, toward the end of a decorated playing career spent primarily with the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. “I’m not a miracle worker. The only reason that I’m the first black manager is because I was born black. My skin is black. Nobody put it on me.”
Robinson went on to manage five teams, including the Orioles from 1988 to 1991 and the Nationals for the first two seasons after baseball returned to D.C. in 2005.
As the news of his death spread Thursday, friends, former teammates, MLB executives and media members shared memories of Robinson on social media.
“Frank Robinson and I were more than baseball buddies,” Hank Aaron tweeted. “Frank was a hard nosed baseball player who did things on the field that people said could never be done. I’m so glad I had the chance to know him all those years. Baseball will miss a tremendous human being.”
Former Nationals catcher Brian Schneider, who played for Robinson in D.C. and Montreal, expressed a similar sentiment.
“So honored to not just have known you Frank as a great man, manager, person, and human being, but who I truly called a good friend and someone who I honestly played as hard as I could for, hoping you would respect me back,” Schneider wrote on Instagram.
“We all know we lost one of the greats, what we really lost was a friend,” NBA Hall of Famer and Robinson’s high school classmate Bill Russell wrote.
A few other reactions:
