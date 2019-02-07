

Frank Robinson, right, with Pete Rose before a spring training game in 1966. (Paul Shane/AP)

On Thursday, the baseball world mourned the loss of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who passed away at 83 as Major League Baseball’s first African American manager and the only player to win an MVP award in both the American and National leagues

“I’m not a superman,” Robinson said when he was hired as the Indians’ player-manager after the 1974 season, toward the end of a decorated playing career spent primarily with the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. “I’m not a miracle worker. The only reason that I’m the first black manager is because I was born black. My skin is black. Nobody put it on me.”

Robinson went on to manage five teams, including the Orioles from 1988 to 1991 and the Nationals for the first two seasons after baseball returned to D.C. in 2005.

[Frank Robinson, the Nats’ first manager, was D.C.’s treasure those first two seasons of baseball’s return]

As the news of his death spread Thursday, friends, former teammates, MLB executives and media members shared memories of Robinson on social media.

“Frank Robinson and I were more than baseball buddies,” Hank Aaron tweeted. “Frank was a hard nosed baseball player who did things on the field that people said could never be done. I’m so glad I had the chance to know him all those years. Baseball will miss a tremendous human being.”

Frank Robinson and I were more than baseball buddies. We were friends.Frank was a hard nosed baseball player who did things on the field that people said could never be done.I’m so glad I had the chance to know him all of those years. Baseball will miss a tremendous human being. — Hank Aaron (@HenryLouisAaron) February 7, 2019

Former Nationals catcher Brian Schneider, who played for Robinson in D.C. and Montreal, expressed a similar sentiment.

“So honored to not just have known you Frank as a great man, manager, person, and human being, but who I truly called a good friend and someone who I honestly played as hard as I could for, hoping you would respect me back,” Schneider wrote on Instagram.

“We all know we lost one of the greats, what we really lost was a friend,” NBA Hall of Famer and Robinson’s high school classmate Bill Russell wrote.

Heartbreaking news in the passing of my Dear Friend & @McClymondsHS classmate Frank Robinson. It was my pleasure & great honor to have known him. We all know we lost one of the Greats, what we really lost was a Friend. #RIP @MLB @NBA @BleacherReport @MSNBC @CNN @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/KETXL9MhT8 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 7, 2019

A few other reactions:

Another sad day in Birdland with the passing of Frank Robinson. Played the game tough, hard but fair. Made all of us better players, and https://t.co/CZJL5aUcD7 condolences to his family. RIP#20 @masnOrioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) February 7, 2019

Statement from Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini: pic.twitter.com/f0pAUtMXw2 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 7, 2019

A tribute to Frank, forever in our hearts, forever an Orioles Legend. #Frank20 pic.twitter.com/4oDMguNB7t — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 7, 2019

Statement from the Angelos family on the passing of Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/pNMx7cDJ8O — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 7, 2019

Legend.

Baseball pioneer.

Hall of Famer.



We are saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Robinson.



Frank left a significant impact on the game of baseball when he became the first African-American manager in Major League history. pic.twitter.com/20D1ltQpzh — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 7, 2019

The Lerner family and the entire Washington Nationals organization extend our deepest condolences to the family of Frank Robinson.



🔗 // https://t.co/1lbALwd8au pic.twitter.com/VTtLXszDM2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 7, 2019

Rookie of the Year

Gold Glove winner

Batting champ

Triple Crown winner

2 x MVP

2 x World Series champ

World Series MVP

14 x All-Star

All-Star Game MVP

Manager of the Year

Hall of Famer



1st manager in #Nats history



Trailblazer. Icon. Legend.



Rest in peace, Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/OHJVG0LmXt — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was not only a legendary ballplayer, but a remarkable human being. From breaking barriers as the first African-American manager in @MLB to receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Robinson lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tJuLnV5AJb — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) February 7, 2019

The #SFGiants mourn the loss of our former Manager and Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who passed away today at the age of 83. Frank was a trailblazer who remained close to the Giants family throughout his entire career in baseball. pic.twitter.com/vgUzDQd3Uz — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson is the most ferocious competitor I’ve ever met, the most underrated player of all time. The Orioles won the World Series in his first year in Baltimore. Brooks Robinson told me, “Frank taught us how to win.” Frank taught me so much about the game. R.I.P. my friend — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) February 7, 2019

So sad to hear #FrankRobinson has passed. A great and good man, Frank was extraordinary ball player and brilliant baseball mind. An extraordinary trailblazer, what he stood for was bigger than a game. He was, and always will be an American icon. Will miss you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Ma4NfVOSOV — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) February 7, 2019

So sad about Frank Robinson. He’s one of those people who was so strong — in body and in presence — that it’s hard to imagine him dying. When he retired, only Aaron and Ruth had hit more homers. First black manager. And the ‘05 Nats. A legend. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) February 7, 2019

My heart is heavy as I mourn the transition of Frank Robinson to the gates of heaven. Frank was a larger than life transformational leader. His life’s work has left a never-ending legacy… https://t.co/T8qqlrJ9am — Bo Porter (@Boporter16Bo) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was one of the greatest players and most important people in the history of baseball. His impact went well beyond the field of play. Every team in MLB should honor his memory in some way this season. #RIP — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 7, 2019

One of my fan sport highlights: Being a young kid at the Indians home opener in 1975 -- & seeing Frank Robinson's first game as a manager. Historic. hit a pinch-hit HR. place went crazy. Awesome moment. Told him that in person when talked to him few times w/Nats. RIP — John Keim (@john_keim) February 7, 2019

This is just a phenomenal photo: Davey Johnson pleading with "Judge" Frank Robinson in Orioles Kangaroo Court. pic.twitter.com/faPCMiyZOA — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was a giant in MLB. Loved his passion as a player and his drive as a manager. He was willing to teach those willing - and smart enough - to want to learn. He's a legend, plain and simple. Rest in peace. — Pete Kerzel (@masnPete) February 7, 2019

frank robinson is a figure whose prominence decreased as we stopped paying attention to baseball. but man, what a player and what a man. — Bomani Jones (@bomani_jones) February 7, 2019

Few baseball players were ever tougher than Frank Robinson, less than a dozen were greater players. In the winter of '73-74 I spent a week w/him in San Juan as he prepared to be 1st A-A manager, and change history. A giant man then, ever. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 7, 2019

RIP Frank Robinson, one of the game's true legends. Having him as the Nationals original manager for the first two seasons and to talk baseball and hear his stories...Hard nose, old school baseball as a player/manager. — Charlie Slowes (@CharlieSlowes) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson would sit behind the basket at Laker games almost unnoticed, as if he were not one of the greatest home run hitters in MLB history and its first African American manager... — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 7, 2019

When Frank managed the Expos I asked him one day who was the best hitter he’d managed. He pointed to himself. RIP https://t.co/MA7daKk1di — Jeff Blair (@SNJeffBlair) February 7, 2019

Read more:

The Frank Robinson I knew: The proudest, orneriest, most competitive man in baseball

Frank Robinson was D.C.’s treasure those first two seasons of baseball’s return

Giants join Bryce Harper sweepstakes, which grow stranger by the day

Bryce Harper’s possible landing spots, ranked