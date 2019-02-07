

Bruno Fernando drives around Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt during the first half. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bruno Fernando sparked Maryland to a win at Nebraska on Wednesday night with a dominant second half, but one play drew the ire of some Cornhuskers fans.

With just less than 13 minutes remaining in the 60-45 victory, Fernando, the Terrapins’ 6-foot-10 forward, scored on a one-handed dunk over Nebraska’s Tanner Borchardt. Just before the dunk, Fernando’s elbow hit Borchardt, who fell to the ground but did not draw a foul.

As Fernando came down from the dunk, he got tangled up with Borchardt, whose legs were wrapped around Fernando’s left leg. Fernando’s right foot came down on Borchardt’s stomach, but the Maryland forward did not appear to place much pressure, if any, on his defender. Some Nebraska fans, however, described the play on social media as Fernando intentionally stomping on Borchardt. Fernando, still with his left leg tangled with Borchardt, high-stepped out of the mess.

“For me personally, I didn’t have any intentions of hurting anybody,” Fernando said. “That’s not who I am. That’s not part of my game. At the end of the day, we’re just playing basketball and that’s all that matters. I was really just trying to get out of his way and trying to run back on defense.”

It's intense in Pinnacle Bank Arena.



Bruno Fernando finishes the slam, and Tim Miles gets a T for protesting the no-call: pic.twitter.com/TZHFcwQ6iz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 7, 2019

Nebraska Coach Tim Miles exploded at the no-call and received a technical foul, which sent Maryland to the foul line. After the game, Miles said drawing the technical was intentional but he did not comment on whether he thought Fernando stomped on Borchardt, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Miles’s team desperately needed a spark all night but couldn’t find one and lost its sixth straight game. Fernando’s dunk came during Maryland’s 24-6 run in the second-half.

Nebraska fans persistently booed Fernando immediately after the incident and continued to voice their displeasure with him through the remainder of the game.

There was no immediate word Thursday morning on any potential follow-up by the Big Ten. A request was made after the game for a pool reporter to ask officials about the play but they had already left Pinnacle Bank Arena, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Fernando finished with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. He said he was frustrated with himself in the first half, where he scored just two points and was double-teamed by Nebraska, but when the teams returned, Fernando was able to play to his normal standard.

