Another week, another team connected to Bryce Harper. Less than a week after the Padres met with the 26-year-old free agent outfielder, another National League West club, the Giants, reportedly made an in-person pitch to Harper in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Former San Francisco reliever (and giant man baby) Hunter Strickland signed with the Mariners last month, so the Giants might actually have a shot.

With spring training set to open next week, Harper and fellow prized free agent Manny Machado, along with more than 100 other players, remain unsigned. PlayStation’s “MLB The Show 19” video game recently simulated Harper’s 2019 season statistics with every major league team. If his free agency drags on much longer, it might be interesting to know how many home runs Harper would be projected to hit with the Hiroshima Carp.

In addition to the Nationals, who made Harper his only known offer at the end of September, the Phillies, White Sox, Padres and Giants are the teams believed to be pursuing the six-time all-star. If he doesn’t return to D.C., an outcome that would be just fine with a section of the fan base, where should Nationals fans hope Harper ends up? Here’s one opinion, and a look at the pros and cons of Harper’s various known suitors.

[Bryce Harper may never sign, so enjoy these simulations of his 2019 season on every team]

Chicago White Sox



Bryce Harper hits against the White Sox in Chicago. (Caylor Arnold/USA Today Sports)

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf could make Harper an offer too good to refuse, which would be the best-case scenario for Nationals fans. The White Sox are currently the only American League team among the clubs considered the leading candidates to land Harper, and the prospect of Washington not facing him in the playoffs before a potential World Series matchup is appealing. Harper’s biggest local admirers could even adopt the White Sox, who also employ former Nationals pitching prospects Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito, as their AL team. Chicago is set to make its third visit to Nationals Park on June 4 and 5 this year.

Pros for Harper (because it’s not all about Nationals fans): Chicago is a huge market and Harper’s childhood friend, Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, is only a short train ride away.

Cons for Harper: The White Sox lost 100 games last season and are still at least a couple of years from contending, even with a former MVP in the lineup. Also, the Cubs rule the Windy City, now and for the foreseeable future.

Career Regular Season Stats at Guaranteed Rate Field (3 Games): .357/.333/.500, 0 HR, 3 RBI.

San Diego Padres



Bryce Harper at Petco Park in 2016. (Lenny Ignelzi/AP)

It’s been 13 years since Nationals fans had a reason to feel animosity — or much of anything, really — toward the Padres, a franchise that was so close to moving to D.C. in 1973 they had prototype uniforms made. San Diego, which has rarely been relevant since and gifted the Nationals Trea Turner and Joe Ross in a 2015 trade, would be the ideal landing spot for Harper among the other National League teams pursuing him. It would be hard to hate the sight of Harper in a Padres uniform.

Pros for Harper: Where to begin? There have been three rainouts at Petco Park since it opened in 2004. Las Vegas is a five-hour drive or one-hour flight away. Harper got married in San Diego. The franchise’s farm system is overflowing with young talent, led by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. With the Chargers in Los Angeles, the Padres are also the only game in town.

Cons for Harper: Uhh . . . it’s more difficult to hit home runs there than in most ballparks? It’s a limited sample size, but Harper sure hasn’t had any trouble. Also, the Dodgers, who could reenter the Harper sweepstakes at any point, are still the class of the NL West.

Career Regular Season Stats at Petco Park (12 Games): .341/.463/.659, 4 HR, 11 RBI.

San Francisco Giants



Bryce Harper hits a solo home run in Game 2 of the 2014 NLDS in San Francisco. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

San Francisco wouldn’t be the worst new home for Harper from a Nationals fan’s perspective, but unlike the Padres, there’s some bad blood between the teams. On Memorial Day in 2017, the aforementioned Hunter Strickland sparked a brawl by intentionally drilling Harper with a fastball, retaliation for the two moonshots Harper hit off him in the 2014 NLDS. San Francisco won that playoff series, including an 18-inning heartbreaker in Game 2 at Nationals Park, and has won three World Series in the last nine years. He’d be on the West Coast, but the thought of watching Harper help the Giants return to prominence after a couple of down years is gross.

[Giants enter Bryce Harper sweepstakes, which grow stranger by the day]

Pros for Harper: Harper would play half his games in one of baseball’s most beautiful ballparks while taking aim at McCovey Cove. He’s made it clear he’s a big fan of the city.

Cons for Harper: Harper hit a couple of home runs in San Francisco during the 2014 NLDS, but his numbers at Oracle (formerly AT&T) Park, where the wind routinely turns fly balls into outs, are his worst in any road venue where he’s played at least five games. The Giants also don’t figure to contend this year.

Career Regular Season Stats at Oracle Park (19 Games): .164/.305/.284, 2 HR, 6 RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies



Bryce Harper at Citizens Bank Park. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The reverse Jayson Werth. For much of the offseason, Philadelphia has seemed to be the most likely destination for Harper, with the Phillies’ front office vowing to spend “stupid” money to improve a rebuilding team that won 80 games last year. If the Phillies, who haven’t been to the playoffs since 2011, start competing for division titles again with Harper anchoring the lineup, brace yourselves. We could see a revival of the Philly invasions of Nationals Park that made attending home games against Philadelphia so miserable less than a decade ago, and this time the invaders will be cheering for a former favorite son.

The difference, of course, is that the Nationals are quite good now, and figure to be competitive for the next several years, with or without Harper. While some fans might relish the chance to see Washington face Harper roughly 20 times a year for the next decade, and to regularly boo or cheer him every time he’s back in D.C., Harper staying within the division has the potential to go very, very poorly for the Nationals.

Pros for Harper: Stupid money. Citizens Bank Park is a great place to hit. The Philly faithful would worship him, so long as he performs.

Cons for Harper: The pressure. Phillies fans won’t hesitate to turn on him if he doesn’t live up to his massive contract. And he’d become a villain to some in D.C.

Career Regular Season Stats at Citizens Bank Park (50 Games): .268/.365/.564, 14 HR, 32 RBI.

New York Yankees



Bryce Harper at Yankee Stadium. (Justin Lane/EPA)

Welcome to hell. With a glut of outfielders already on the roster and New York’s front office apparently committed to staying under the luxury-tax threshold, the Yankees reportedly have little interest in signing Harper to a long-term deal. Still, they’re the Yankees, and they shouldn’t be considered out of the running until Harper signs somewhere else, which is why they’re included here.

For years, many baseball observers predicted Harper, who idolized Mickey Mantle and loves the spotlight, would end up in pinstripes. If he does, there will be no escaping him for Nationals fans, even though he wouldn’t get the chance to beat up on his former team but every few years. Aaron Judge, one of the Yankees’ corner outfielders, has said that finding a spot on the field for Harper is no big deal. “Wherever he wants to play, we’ll make it work,” Judge recently told TMZ. “Anytime you can add an MVP to a team, it’s going to make it better.” Anywhere but the Bronx. Only Queens would be worse.

Pros for Harper: He’d be playing for the same team as his childhood idol while hitting in a lineup featuring Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks. The spotlight doesn’t get any brighter.

Cons for Harper: The pressure and the lifestyle. “Going to New York City for a couple days … I want to get out of there in about three days,” Harper said at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami. “You go there for three days, it’s pretty crazy and hectic and I want to go back home."

Career Regular Season Stats at Yankee Stadium (4 Games): .250/.471/.583, 1 HR, 1 RBI.

Read more on the Nationals:

Nationals bring back Jeremy Hellickson to compete for a rotation spot

Sean Doolittle calls his 2019 Star Wars bobblehead ‘one of the highlights’ of his career

Nationals ban backpacks at Nats Park beginning this season

Michael A. Taylor loses arbitration case, will make $3.25 million in 2019