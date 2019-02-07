Video emerged earlier this week of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the basketball court, and while the Chiefs probably don’t have to worry about a Kyler Murray two-sport situation arising out of the clip, the NFL MVP certainly seems to have a bit of game.

Sadly, this might be the last time we catch a glimpse of Mahomes on the basketball court. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach on Thursday told a Kansas City radio station that he had placed a call to Mahomes’s agent asking that the quarterback refrain from breaking ankles on the basketball court, lest he break one of his own and imperil his NFL career.

"The [Chiefs] Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat. . . . We were able to nip that in the bud,'' Veach told WHB, per ESPN.

Mahomes played basketball in high school before throwing himself full-time into football. Veach said that the clip appeared far more competitive that it actually was.

“He actually was in the office yesterday and we were joking about it,” he said. “He was just shooting around, and all of a sudden it turns into a spin move and juking guys out. He doesn’t have that filter in his mind to just have fun and not take everything so competitively.”

Whether Mahomes actually follow this edict remains to be seen. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman seems to think it won’t unless they put it in writing:

Haha yea that’s gonna work. If they don’t want him hooping then put it in the contract. It’s not there so he can do as he pleases. Most players do https://t.co/HPNN7VMqVv — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 7, 2019

It also probably should be pointed out that the Chiefs apparently had no problem with Mahomes playing in the Pro Bowl, an utterly meaningless game that nonetheless featuring live tackling.

Anyway, in the meantime there’s always golf. Mahomes seems to be pretty good at that, too.

