Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. prefers not to “get into politics,” but said he would not be joining the World Series champions when they visit President Trump at the White House on May 9.

Bradley twice visited the White House when his University of South Carolina team won the College World Series in 2010 and 2011, but he’ll skip this trip, like his teammates Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers. Eduardo Rodriguez said he is unlikely to attend and Manager Alex Cora, Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez are undecided, according to the Boston Globe.

“I don’t get into politics,” Bradley said in Florida, according to the Globe, “but I won’t be going.”

Cora had been critical of Trump when the president questioned an increase in the Puerto Rican government’s official death toll from Hurricane Maria to nearly 3,000. The president tweeted in September that when he “left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths,” and that the increase “was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible.”

“To be tweeting about 3,000 people and be efficient, it’s actually disrespectful for my country,” Cora said then. “We see it that way. I know probably he doesn’t feel that way. And like I said, ‘Hey, man, thank you for helping us.’ He went down there, he did what he did. I hate talking about politics and all that, but I think this is more than politics.”

In December, Cora vowed to “use my platform the right way. I’m not going to embarrass anybody. Actually, I’m going to represent 4 million people from back home the right way when we go there.”

Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Brock Holt, Brian Johnson, Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale, and Blake Swihart plan to attend and Rick Porcello said he would do whatever the team chose to do.

The trip, originally scheduled for Feb. 15, was postponed late last month, when the government was in a 35-day shutdown. It now will take place during the team’s first trip of the season to Baltimore.

As for Boston’s more recent champions, the New England Patriots, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, and Duron Harmon have said they will not be going to the White House, if the team is invited.

