LINCOLN, Neb. — At times through Maryland’s Big Ten slate, freshman Jalen Smith has appeared overmatched and unable to adjust to the physical nature of play. He started the season living up to the promise that comes with being a heralded recruit, but has struggled to find consistency against conference opponents, finishing games with anywhere from two points to 21 points since January.

So the Maryland staff has worked with the freshman — still lanky, but growing into his body — by upping the physicality he deals with in practice and having him spend extra time in the weight room. The day before the Terrapins faced Nebraska on the road, Coach Mark Turgeon said Smith had been practicing well and was “setting himself up for a really nice stretch run.”

That run appears to have started Wednesday in No. 24 Maryland’s 60-45 win over the Cornhuskers. Smith, a Baltimore native, powered his way to 18 points as the Terrapins (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) bounced back in league play after losing three of their past four.

While Smith showed appreciable improvement, he also found himself in a familiar spot. When these two teams played last month, Smith recorded 15 points, including his team’s final seven, and sealed the win on a floater with three seconds to go.

Smith wasn’t the only Maryland frontcourt player to enjoy repeat success against the Cornhuskers (13-10, 3-9). Sophomore forward Bruno Fernando had another dominant performance, scoring 13 points with a career-high 19 rebounds and three blocks. All but two of Fernando’s points came in the second half. Smith added 11 rebounds and two blocks, making a case that those two can combine to create one of the most formidable frontcourt duos in the league, a pairing that promises to be a handful come March.



Junior forward Isaiah Roby finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Nebraska, but his team shot just 21.1 percent from the field, an offensive output that couldn’t overpower the Terps. James Palmer Jr., a D.C. native who played with Terps guard Anthony Cowan Jr. at St. John’s, scored 12 points for the Huskers, while Cowan had an uncharacteristic showing with just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Turgeon said before the game he believes his team is much improved since its first meeting with Nebraska. That January matchup was Maryland’s second of a seven-game win streak. But for the Huskers, that January game was back when Nebraska had shown signs of postseason promise that have since faded.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Huskers had lost five straight, and during that stretch, they also lost senior forward Isaac Copeland, averaging 14 points,

Still, the Big Ten has been a tough league to predict this season — Indiana recently ended its seven-game losing streak by beating No. 9 Michigan State. And Illinois (8-15) upset the Spartans on Tuesday night.

Maryland started the game slowly, making just three of its first 15 shots and allowing Nebraska to jump out to a seven-point lead. But then Smith pushed his team into the lead with an 11-0 personal run that was only stopped by scores from his teammates, Fernando and then Ricky Lindo Jr., stretching Maryland’s run to 15-0.

Meanwhile, Nebraska had a scoring drought that lasted more than eight minutes and didn’t end until Roby hit a free throw. The Huskers missed 10 straight field goals through a nearly 10-minute stretch. Palmer finally came through for Nebraska, making a layup with 1:53 to go in the half.

But even as the Terps started to slowly build a lead late in the first half, the team’s two leading scorers did not get much going offensively through the first 20 minutes of play. Both Fernando and Cowan scored just two points in the opening half, and Cowan, who plays close to 34 minutes per game, spent six minutes on the bench in that half alone.

After returning for the second half with an eight-point lead that extended to 11 points when Eric Ayala opened play with a three-pointer, the Terps went cold, missing six straight shots and letting the Huskers inch closer. Nebraska cut Maryland’s lead to two points just after the first media timeout, but Aaron Wiggins responded to the Terps’ drought by hitting a three followed by a dunk from Smith. Suddenly, the Terps had regained a comfortable lead and they never let it go again.

