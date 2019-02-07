

Harrison Barnes leaves the court after a game against the Hornets during which he was traded from the Mavericks to the Kings. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Where were you when Harrison Barnes got traded to the Kings? Well, his answer to that question would be: “I was in Dallas at the time — playing in a game for the Mavericks.”

With the trade deadline looming on Thursday afternoon, the NBA was in a bit of a frenetic state Wednesday evening, and nowhere was that more evident than at American Airlines Center, where Barnes’s Mavs were taking on the Hornets. The seventh-year forward was eventually pulled from the game in the fourth quarter, but not before the deal was made and reports began to emerge that he was now a Sacramento employee.

Isn’t Harrison Barnes playing right now 😂😂😂 — Besim Ⓥ (@TheRealBesim) February 7, 2019

At what point is Harrison Barnes trespassing? — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 7, 2019

do the snapchat filters gimmick and superimpose a kings jersey on him — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 7, 2019

As Barnes took a seat on the bench, it seemed plausible that he might not even have been aware of the trade, in which he was swapped for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph. While some were amused at the sight, LeBron James most certainly was not, at least to judge from an Instagram post he fired off.

“So let me guess,” James wrote in a caption accompanying an image of Barnes on the Dallas bench, “this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right??? Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea.”

James said he wasn’t “knocking” the Mavs for doing “what you feel [is] best,” but he wanted to make a point that if teams can take that approach with players, then the reverse ought to be acceptable, as well. The Lakers star said Wednesday that he wanted to change the “narrative” that a player who “wants to be traded or leaves a Franchise” is “selfish/ungrateful.”

James caught plenty of flak in 2010 for deciding to “take my talents to South Beach” and form a player-initiated superteam on the Heat with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. That move, as some see it, set the stage for a new NBA era in which elite talents used their leverage to handpick preferable situations, creating a huge amount of intrigue for fans but also uncertainty and upheaval around the league.

“The lasting legacy of the Heatles is that they taught players how to manipulate the NBA system and wield their power in the team-building process,” The Post’s Jerry Brewer wrote in a column published earlier Wednesday. Brewer claimed that James has been “transparently conniving” in possibly encouraging Anthony Davis to demand a trade from the Pelicans that ideally, at least for the New Orleans star and James himself, would result in him in them joining forces in Los Angeles.

“On the whims of entitled 20-somethings who would rather escape than grind — or who would rather go to the next shiny market than coexist with another star (here’s to you, Kyrie Irving) — the NBA keeps spinning and spinning,” Brewer wrote. “Every prominent player is in pursuit of a move that supposedly will change the landscape of the league, yet the Golden State Warriors have no established worthy adversary. … [James] has made the NBA more player-driven than it has ever been. He has made it more fun, but he has also made it more erratic and impatient."

To James, though, it was simply a matter of what was good for the goose also being good for the gander. “When they trade you, release, waive, cut etc. etc. it’s best for them!” the four-time MVP said in his post, which received a “like” from Davis. He claimed to be “ok with both” teams and players acting in their respective interests, and just wanted to “call a spade a spade,” using spade symbols in his caption.

One NBA superstar who appears to have taken a page from James’s playbook is Kevin Durant. Not only did he leave behind an irate fan base when he defected from the Thunder to the powerful Warriors in 2016, much as James had done while going from Cleveland to Miami in 2010, but he has subsequently signed for contracts that are, in effect, one-year deals that give him the chance to reach unrestricted free agency in every offseason, as James did in his second stint with the Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018.

[Amid Knicks rumors, Kevin Durant is running away from reporters]

Despite the massive success Golden State has enjoyed with Durant, including two straight NBA titles in which he has earned Finals MVP honors, this season has seen some turmoil on the team related to the strong possibility that he will depart this summer, with many viewing the Knicks as his likely destination.

As it happened, to accommodate Durant in 2016 the Warriors renounced the rights to Barnes, whom they had taken seventh overall in the 2012 draft. Suddenly a free agent, he signed with the Mavericks and was a dependable starter for them, right up until Wednesday.

As Barnes was shown sitting on the bench on the game’s telecast, some Internet sleuths were trying to pinpoint the moment when he learned that he was no longer a member of the team whose uniform he was wearing. Others were content to make light of the unusual situation.

Harrison Barnes was on the court for the Mavericks when reports came down that he was traded. pic.twitter.com/YnqCbW3cuV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2019

Not sure if Harrison Barnes knows he got traded...sitting on the bench...Kings players got pulled pic.twitter.com/R20dh3thkm — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2019

Harrison Barnes realizing he now has to pay California income tax:pic.twitter.com/z9uHxzQLW2 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 7, 2019

Is this the moment Barnes found out he was traded? pic.twitter.com/BmJoqXph9S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2019

Harrison Barnes: Coach, I’m ready to go back in...



Rick Carlisle:

pic.twitter.com/XxiL55nP6o — THJ SZN! (@41_FADER) February 7, 2019

Harrison Barnes was on the court for the Mavericks when it was announced he's been traded from Dallas to Sacramento pic.twitter.com/i2DopciW5f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2019

Harrison Barnes got traded while he was literally on the court.



He has earned the Curb treatment pic.twitter.com/5vKWTDAZHs — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 7, 2019

Barnes left the arena without speaking to reporters, but he subsequently posted a message thanking the Mavs’ organization and fans “who have made Dallas feel like home for last 2.5 seasons!” The former North Carolina Tar Heel added that he was “excited for the next chapter,” with the Kings.

At his postgame news conference, Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that he “got word” of the trade during the game and thus did not play Barnes “down the stretch, obviously.” Calling Barnes “a special guy,” Carlisle said, “I’m proud of all the growth he experienced here.”

“Look, this is madness right now, this week is just a zoo,” the coach said of the period leading into the trade deadline. “That’s part of the real compelling aspect of our league, and we all understand that, it’s a dynamic business.”

Dirk Nowitzki said following the 99-93 Dallas win that he only learned of the trade after looking toward the Mavericks’ bench in the fourth quarter and wondering why Barnes wasn’t substituting into the game for him. He called Barnes “a better man than me” for staying on the bench through the end of the game and cheering for his former teammates.

“Everybody else would have bounced out,” declared the 40-year-old forward, in his 21st year in Dallas, adding of Barnes, “He’s a genuinely good dude, he’s obviously got bonds with some of the players here for life, and that’s the kind of guy he is.”

Barnes' final walk as a Maverick pic.twitter.com/5lsSKW1Ynn — The Kobe Beef (@TheKobeBeef) February 7, 2019

The trade gave the Kings another steady contributor as they try to make a move up the standings and into the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Mavericks, in turn, will shed Barnes’s contract, which is set to pay him $25 million next season, giving Dallas the salary-cap room to pursue a high-profile free agent in the offseason.

