So much for the pleas of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who had asked New England Patriots fans not to throw beer cans at players as they rode through the streets of the city celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LIII victory on Tuesday.

Not everyone among the crowd of 1.5 million got the message, as Rob Gronkowski found out in nearly calamitous fashion. As he and other players grabbed small flying projectiles (including airplane bottles) that were tossed their way, a full can of beer caught the side of his head. It left him with a cut on his left temple that had him “bleeding all over the parade on the duck boat,” he said Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” He touched on that as well as his viral moment with Tom Brady’s daughter, his health and his future in the interview.

“Everybody in the duck boat was juking them,” Gronkowski said of the projectiles. “We’re getting good practice for next season. Next thing you know, I move back a little, and I’m just chilling, looking, and then, ‘Pop!’ You see that? [points to cut on his left temple]. Full beer can right to the face. I was bleeding all over the parade on the duck boat. Then, my dad, he’s blocking all the next shots. You can see him; he’s karate-kicking a beer flying at me.”

During past parades, Gronk had caught flying cans, playfully guzzling or spiking them on the boat. But, after Manager Alex Cora was nearly struck by a can of beer during the Red Sox parade last fall, the mayor had pleaded with fans to restrain themselves. For the most part, they did, with only 12 arrests Tuesday.

For Gronkowski, the cut was the least of the physical issues he was dealing with. During his appearance Wednesday night, Gronkowski revealed that he had had to postpone his appearance, originally scheduled for Monday, because of a quadriceps bruise he suffered during the Patriots’s 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

“I literally couldn’t make it, I was that bruised up,” he said. “I took a quad shot right here [pointing to his thigh] and it hurt. Those ones the next day are brutal. I’m telling you, they’re brutal. I was supposed to come in Monday, but I had to delay it a little bit, because when you’re bruised up a little bit, your mind-set sometimes isn’t there all the way.

“But it’s all good. I know how to bounce back. I know how to always do all the recoveries, all the treatments, always come back stronger, man.”

One of the heartwarming moments of the parade came when Gronk yelled, “Hi, Vivi” to Tom Brady’s 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, and she responded with a hearty “Hi, Gronky!” Brady posted an Instagram video of the moment that has been viewed nearly 3 million times and wrote, “Can I call you Gronky, too?” The backstory, Gronkowski explained, is that she has a crush on him and he was thinking of setting her up with his nephew.

Gronk also addressed his future and whether football will be a part of it. As he did during Super Bowl week and immediately after the game, he said he was going to take time to think about it.

“Right after the season, you can’t make a decision,” Gronkowski said. “It’s so emotional, a big win like that. You got to settle down, you got to see how your body responds.”

