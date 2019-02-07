

GW Coach Maurice Joseph watched his team struggle Wednesday in a loss to VCU. “You can’t have consecutive plays where you turn the ball over, and then you aren’t making shots, and they thrive off those lulls,” he said. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

It does not take much vocal effort to turn the compact Smith Center into one’s own sound stage. So with the time melting away on Virginia Commonwealth’s 60-50 victory over George Washington on Wednesday, visiting fans clad in black and gold emptied their lungs in saluting the surging Rams, who continued their march up the Atlantic 10 standings.

With a third consecutive victory and fifth in six games, VCU (16-6, 7-2) claimed second place and stayed within one game of Davidson at the midway point of the conference calendar.

The Rams shot poorly from the field in the second half and poorly from three-point distance and the free throw line all evening, but took charge immediately after intermission by forcing turnovers on six consecutive possessions as part of a 14-0 run.

Except for a late threat by the Colonials (7-15, 3-6), the Rams seemed comfortable throughout the second half and beat GW for the fifth time in the past six meetings and 13th in 16 overall.

De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points and Marcus Santos-Silva added 10 points and 11 rebounds (six offensive) for the Rams, who, with the best NET ranking among the league’s 14 teams, continued building their NCAA tournament portfolio.

VCU might end up being the only hope of receiving an at-large berth from the A-10, which is in jeopardy of not sending multiple teams to the national event for the first time in 14 years.

The Rams are aiming for a 19th consecutive winning season and 11th NCAA tournament berth since 2004.

On this night, they prevailed despite shooting 30 percent after halftime and converting 3 of 20 three-pointers and 11 of 18 free throws overall.

The victory came almost one year since a 24-point embarrassment at Smith Center.

“It was a grind, definitely a grind, but I really liked our composure down the stretch,” Rams Coach Mike Rhoades said. “If we didn’t foul — just had some undisciplined fouls — we probably had them under 40” points.

Coming off a career-high 30 points against Fordham, Illinois transfer DJ Williams had 16 for the Colonials, who have lost four of five and dropped to 5-8 at home, including 1-4 in conference games. They made six field goals the entire second half and shot 34 percent overall.

After committing five turnovers in the first half, the Colonials unraveled after the break.

“We just came out timid,” said Maceo Jack, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. "We didn’t come out with the same force that we came out with in the first half. We weren’t confident and that just led to that stretch in the second half.

“They press the whole game. It helps intimidate people. I think it helped intimidate us.”

Said Jenkins: “We just wanted to get out to a good start and not give them early confidence in the second half. You give them early confidence — a team that you are better than — they start to hit tough shots and go on a run.”

Amid the plague of mistakes, a GW fan yelled a plea.

“No turnovers!”

The Colonials obliged; they shot an air ball (although a foul should have been called).

Bridging halftime, GW went scoreless for almost eight minutes and the Rams built a 12-point lead.

“You can’t have consecutive plays where you turn the ball over, and then you aren’t making shots, and they thrive off those lulls,” Colonials Coach Maurice Joseph said. “They turn a team over a couple times and you miss a couple shots, and then they make a couple shots.”

The Rams did not make a lot of shots, allowing the Colonials to remain within reach. The margin dipped to four after Williams made a three-pointer with 1:51 left, but Vince Williams’s tap-in and perfect free throw shooting in the last minute secured the outcome.

The Rams will complete a stretch of four road games in five outings Saturday against St. Bonaventure (9-12, 5-4). The Colonials will visit Richmond (9-14, 3-7) the same day.